Northern Lights 5K
TRAVERSE CITY — The Thomas Judd Care Center hosts its annual Northern Lights 5K at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at Munson Medical Center Parking Lot K.
Packet pickup is from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 14. Entry is $20 until noon Sept. 11 via RunSignup.com. Proceeds support HIV care and prevention.
Musical auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Youth may audition for “The SpongeBob Musical” at 5 p.m. Sept. 11 and adults at 7 p.m. Sept. 12-13 at Old Town Playhouse.
Participants should prepare a 16-bar solo. The musical is staged Nov. 18 through Dec. 10. More details: 231-947-2210.
Island trip
LELAND — Leelanau Historical Society offers a North Manitou Island day trip Sept. 12. Tours focus on Cottage Row, the life-saving station, the lumber industry, rural agriculture and other topics. Cost is $85 for society members, $110 for others. Bring a lunch; snacks and beverages are provided. Questions: 231-256-7475.
Crafting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Wool Crafting and Needlework goes from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 13 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials for a project. The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month.
Day of Caring
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan hosts the 2022 Day of Caring on Sept. 15. Volunteers are needed for indoor and outdoor projects, including yard work, window washing, clothes sorting and more. Learn more about volunteer opportunities at unitedwaynwmi.galaxydigital.com. The Day of Caring After Party begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Filling Station. RSVP for free through Eventbrite.com.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Elks Lodge. All alumni are invited.
Annual Harvest Supper
MANCELONA — The annual Harvest Supper is served at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the United Methodist Church. Takeout is available at 4:30 and 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and younger, $15 for others. Proceeds go to local or national mission projects. More information: 231-587-1278.
Bigs social event
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters presents a social event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Middle Coast Brewing.
Talk with Bigs team members and volunteer mentors while enjoying drinks and appetizers provided by Bill Marsh Auto.
Golf results
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan recently hosted its annual Golf Event at Traverse City Golf and Country Club. More than 200 golfers participated this year. More than $160,000 was collected at the event. Funds help provide local children with an adult mentor.
School program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation recently completed its Back to School Shoe Program. This year, the program added Leelanau and Benzie counties, alongside Grand Traverse, Antrim and Kalkaska.
More than 100 volunteers from all counties spent more than 500 total hours helping find the right size shoes and socks and school supplies for participating children. Volunteer groups included Centennial Wealth, Rehman, Help in Heels, Ford Insurance, Hagerty, teachers and staff from Kalkaska and Mancelona schools and the women’s group at First Congregational United Church. Partnerships included Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, Vision to Learn, North Michigan Health Services, Newton’s Road, the Department of Health and Human Services and others.
