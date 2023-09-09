Health workshops
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan is providing free Personal Action Toward Health workshops from Sept. 18 to Oct. 23. Adults with type 2 diabetes may attend these virtual sessions. An informational meeting starts at 1 p.m. Monday. Sign up at classes.beaumont.org or call 800-633-7377.
Story time
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and younger kids can attend Story Stew at 11 a.m. Wednesday and Sept. 27 at Peninsula Community Library. Stories, songs and craft kits are available.
Class gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Senior High School Class of 1958 meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sleder’s. The group gathers on the second Wednesday of each month. RSVP: 231-946-7424.
Groceries for Good
TRAVERSE CITY — The Groceries for Good program will support Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes on Thursday at both Oryana locations.
The store will donate 2% of that day’s sales to the organization. Customers can also choose to round up their total to the next dollar, and the difference will go to the nonprofit.
Book talk
ALDEN — The Books ‘n Brie Book Club is meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Helena Township Community Center. Discuss the club’s next reading selections. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Book fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Brilliant Books is providing its Book Fair for Grown Ups from 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Right Brain Brewery. Admission is free.
Pizza dinner
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library is serving a free pizza meal from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Redeemer Lutheran Church. All community members are invited.
Fall meal
MANCELONA — Mancelona United Methodist Church is hosting its annual harvest supper at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The meal includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, squash, tomatoes, coleslaw and homemade pumpkin or apple pie. Takeout is available. Cost is $15 per adult and $10 per kid. This event supports local and national mission projects. More details: 231-587-1278.
Happy hour benefit
INTERLOCHEN — Hoop’s Pet Food Pantry is presenting a fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Bradley’s Pub and Grill.
Tickets are $50 per person. This include drinks, appetizers, silent auction, music and photo opportunities. A dog-friendly area is available. Reserve a spot at www.eventcreate.com/e/hoopsyappyhour91423.
Class reunion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central High School Class of 1968 reunion goes from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 30 at VFW Post 2780.
Appetizers are served. Cost is $35 per person. RSVP to tro_glad@yahoo.com by Sept. 15. Learn more at 1968.freewebspace.com.
Harvest Days
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail is presenting Harvest Days through Sept. 30.
Participants receive wine tastings and product discounts daily throughout the month. Attendees choose where to begin their tour.
Reservations are recommended. Admission is $35 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-642-5550.
Walk collects funds
PETOSKEY — This year’s Little Traverse CROP Hunger Walk collected $24,475 for Church World Service and the Manna Food Project of Harbor Springs.
Teams of walkers from Emmanuel Episcopal Church of Petoskey, Harbor Springs Presbyterian Church, Epsilon United Methodist Church, Brother Dan’s Food Pantry and Bay View Association each raised at least $500. To get involved with the June 2024 walk, contact rscarrow@icloud.com.
