Tea time
BELLAIRE — Applesauce Inn offers a traditional high tea from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Enjoy three-tiered service of scones, seasonal fruit, tea sandwiches or quiche, miniature desserts and a pot of earl grey tea. Cost is $25 per person. Reservations: 231-533-6448.
Quilt Show
LAKE LEELANAU — A Quilt Show and bake sale are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 5 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at St. Mary School. This event takes place outside under a tent.
Sunday dinners
TRAVERSE CITY — One-hundred Sunday dinners are available to go from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 6 at the VFW Cherryland Post 2780. Menu: half rack of barbecue ribs, barbecue beans, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and dessert. Cost is $9 each.
Roadwork on I-75
GAYLORD — MDOT plans to work on I-75 from Marlette Road to the I-75 Business Loop starting Sept. 8. The project includes flattening roadside slopes and clearing trees along the 5.6-mile stretch. Shoulder and lane closures are expected. Work should be completed by Nov. 6.
Virtual wellness workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers several fall and winter wellness workshops via the Zoom application. The season opens with the four-part “Happy Gut” series, set at noon Sept. 10. Prices vary. Register through Eventbrite.com.
Other events:
- Sept. 22 — Food as Medicine
- Sept. 26-27 — More Love: A Virtual Self-Love Retreat
- Oct. 8 — Liver Renew: 4 Part Workshop Series
- Oct. 13 — Gluten-Free Baking: Sourdough Bread
- Nov. 5 — Thyroid Health: Three-Part Series to Support and Heal
Reunion called off
HONOR — The annual Honor all-school reunion will no longer take place Sept. 12. The planning committee stated they want to prioritize the safety of the individuals who attend. This is the first time in more than 40 years the event has been canceled.
Drinks, sweets served
TRAVERSE CITY — The Cocktails and Cupcakes Pairing goes from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 13 at 123 Speakeasy. Tickets are $34 and include six mini treats with drinks. Reservations: 231-753-8841.
Save A Smile program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Health Clinic presents its Save A Smile program throughout September. People may donate adult and child toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss at any Tom’s Food Markets store. Items go to patients in need and homeless outreach in the area.
Auction donations needed in Bellaire
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Chamber of Commerce seeks donations for its virtual auction, scheduled for Oct. 15. Possible items include weekend getaways, kayaking trips, spa days, artwork, golf outings and more. Proceeds fund community-based programs and events. Contact: 231-533-6023.
Director awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Water Studies Institute Director Hans Van Sumeren was named the 2020 Outstanding Service Award winner by the Marine Technology Society. Van Sumeren serves as chair of the MTS Great Lakes Section, created the marine technology student section within his department at NMC, helped launch the first Marine Technology Camp in 2016, hosted the first TechSurge- Lakebed 2030 and served as guest editor for a recent issue of Marine Technology Society Journal. The director will also lead the Great Lakes TechSurge LakeBed 2030 virtual conference this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.