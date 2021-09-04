Pancake breakfast
KINGSLEY — A blueberry pancake breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 5 at Rainbow of Hope Farm. Menu also includes ham, egg bake, biscuits with sausage gravy, cinnamon rolls and beverages.
Suggested donation is $10 for adults, $7 for kids. Proceeds fund residents’ community activities. Phone: 231-263-4673.
Book sale
GLEN ARBOR — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes sells the book “Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear” from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at Cherry Republic, between the winery and retail store. The text features color photos and historical stories from locals and visitors. Contact: book@friendsofsleepingbear.org.
Barbecue festival
GAYLORD — The B3 Festival (Beer, Blues and Barbecue) goes from 3-9 p.m. Sept. 5 at Treetops Resort. Chairs and blankets are welcome. Admission is $25 at b3north.com; pay $30 at the gate. Contact: 989-732-2341.
Book club meeting
ALDEN — The Books ‘n Brie Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Helena Township Community Center. Enjoy snacks and beverages while selecting books to read for the next 11 months. Sponsored by Alden District Library and Friends.
Film series returns
SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Theatre Fall Film Series returns to feature food documentaries: “Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain” from Sept. 10-16 and “The Truffle Hunters” from Nov. 5-10. A panel discussion with industry professionals occurs after the Monday night showing of each film. Tickets: thebaytheatre.com.
Foodie festival
MEARS — The Apple and BBQ Festival returns Sept. 10-11 at Golden Township Park.
Activities include the Arts and Crafts Fair, Classic Auto and Buggy Show, Apple Pie Contest, Apple A Day 5K, live entertainment, Amateur BBQ Contest, beer tent and more.
Proceeds benefit organizations and programs serving the Silver Lake Sand Dunes area.
Street fair
LAKE LEELANAU — A street fair is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 on Main Street. The day includes food, face painting, balloon art and music. Admission is free.
Chili cooks needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library invites everyone to sign up for the Chili Cook-Off, scheduled at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at the library. Dishes may include white chicken, vegetarian, vegan or chili without beans. The public and Traverse City Fire Fighters serve as judges. Space is limited. Register through tadl.org.
Grants awarded
LANSING — Sen. Debbie Stabenow, chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, recently announced two recipients of the USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program COVID Relief and Response (GusCRR) grants. These awards are possible because of nutrition assistance in the federal COVID-19 packages. Funding was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which passed in December 2020.
Fair Food Network, Michigan received $4.997 million to increase “Double Up Food Bucks” for low-income communities and bring another $3.75 million in fruits and vegetables to Michigan families in the two years of this grant.
Michigan Physical Fitness, Health and Sports Foundation, Inc. was awarded $545,891 to expand its current GusNIP project.
Michigan Farm to Family: Community Supported Agriculture aims to provide equitable access and address hardships from the pandemic. The program incentivizes SNAP participants to purchase fruits and vegetables from community supported agriculture (CSA) outlets over the grant’s four years.
