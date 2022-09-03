Calling all Bettys
TRAVERSE CITY — The Bettys by the Bay club meets for lunch on the third Thursday of every month at local restaurants. Organizer Betty Plough started the club for people named or nicknamed Betty. Call her at 231-633-6068 for more details.
Farm breakfast
KINGSLEY — A blueberry pancake breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 4 at Rainbow of Hope Farm.
Menu: ham, egg bake, biscuits with sausage gravy, breakfast beverages and cinnamon rolls. Adults eat for $10, kids for $7. Proceeds support residents’ community activities.
BACN gets new location
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Christian Neighbors is closed the week of Labor Day to move into its new facility. The current building will be demolished.
BACN will offer services from First Congregational Church starting Sept. 14. Full operations should resume by the end of October. Follow the BACN social media pages for updates.
Disability support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers support events during September.
The SPIRIT Club exercise class begins at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and a men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays starting Sept. 12 via Zoom. Discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities.
Parent Network meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Peer Advocacy Group gathers at 1 p.m. Sept. 29 via Zoom. Register for the Parent Network at disabilitynetwork.org/events.
Literacy event
BELLAIRE — Family Literacy Night goes from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Bellaire Public Library. The evening includes dinner, stories and activities.
Register at bellairelibrary.org, or call 231-533-8814 to volunteer.
Diabetes workshops
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers free virtual Personal Action Toward Health workshops this fall. Sessions cover disease management and physical activity.
Classes for Michigan residents with type 2 diabetes and their caregivers run from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 15 through Oct. 20. An informational session is Sept. 8. Another session is Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 20 through Oct. 25. Information is presented Sept. 13. Sign up at classes.beaumont.org.
Harvest bike tour
SUTTONS BAY — Cherry Capital Cycling Club hosts the Leelanau Harvest Tour Sept. 17. Riders can take a 20-, 40-, 64- or 100-mile route through Leelanau County.
Entry includes a meal at Herman Park from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Online registration closes Sept. 12 at cherrycapitalcyclingclub.org/lht.
NMC certificate
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC plans to offer a new culinary arts certificate with maritime emphasis in the fall of 2023. The Board of Trustees recently approved the certificate as part of the college’s strategic plan.
Students will take culinary courses and apply for maritime credits while in the program during the fall semester. In the spring, students take a galley cooking courses on the training ship State of Michigan. They also complete an internship on the State of Michigan or a commercial vessel. Program graduates may sail as mariners on U.S. flag vessels in Great Lakes service in the steward department (culinary positions).
According to a release, this is the first time a state maritime academy and a culinary program partner so students can obtain a credential to serve in the commercial maritime industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.