Wine tasting
KEWADIN — A Riesling Library Wine Tasting and Pizza event goes from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at WaterFire Vineyards.
Club members pay $25; others pay $30. Contact: 231-498-2753.
Swiss steak dinner
KEWADIN — The United Methodist Church will serve a Swiss steak dinner from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday.
Dine in or take food home. Adults eat for $15, kids under 12 for $10.
Sons of Norway meeting
SUTTONS BAY — The Sons of Norway group meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Potluck dinner begins at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share and tableware. Meetings occur on the first Thursday of each month through December.
More information: shfreels@gmail.com.
Club anniversary
TRAVERSE CITY — Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City celebrates its 100th anniversary at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Hagerty Center on the NMC Great Lakes Campus.
The program “Flowers and Fashions through the Decades” includes a luncheon for $45. RSVP by Sept. 8. Learn more at thefriendlygardenclub.org.
Community fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts its 2023 community fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 8.
The exhibition features local artists. A $20 donation at the door goes to Safe Harbor. Refreshments, a raffle and a silent auction are included.
Maritime conference
LUDINGTON — Mason County Historical Society and Port of Ludington Maritime Museum will host the Association for Great Lakes Maritime History‘s annual conference from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Mason County Research Center.
Networking and lunch are included. Discussion topics include shipwreck artifacts, Straits of Mackinac railway ferries and Ludington’s maritime history. Community members may purchase tickets to the conference via Eventbrite.com.
French wine education
LAKE LEELANAU — Jennifer Laurie, from Carmela Brands, will lead guests through French wines from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Peninsula Provisions.
Additionally, the wine and food shop recently updated its hours. It is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Ice cream social
TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Branch Library is hosting an ice cream social from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 9. Everyone is invited for dessert, face painting, a used book sale, music by Jesse Jefferson and more.
Bowling tournament
GRAWN — The second annual Strikes for Mike Tournament will occur at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at Incredible Mo’s.
All ages and abilities are welcome. Admission is $25 per person and includes a slice of pizza and unlimited soft drinks. Proceeds help assist a local family with medical costs.
Contact 231-944-1355 or info@incrediblemos.com to donate and/or participate.
Farm dinner
MANCELONA — Danu Hof is serving a farm-to-table dinner at 4 p.m. Sept. 10.
The event includes a farm tour and several chef stations. Price is $80 per person and includes three alcoholic drinks. Purchase tickets at www.danuhof.com/farm-dinner.
Simply Give campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Food Coalition’s member pantries benefit from the Simply Give program at Meijer stores in Acme and Traverse City through Sept. 30.
Customers can purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card in stores or add cards to their online orders. Also, Meijer plans to double match any cards purchased Sept. 9.
Each donation card is converted into a food-only gift card for area pantries.
