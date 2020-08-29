Dinner to go
TRAVERSE CITY — Take home Sunday dinner from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 30 at the VFW Post 2780. Menu includes pot roast, potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is $9 each.
Book club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Queer Tales Book Club discusses “Sister Outsider” by Audre Lorde at 4 p.m. Aug. 30 via Zoom. Reading the text is not required to attend. Contact: kwiggins@tadl.org.
Wellness challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Walk and Roll Grand Traverse runs Sept. 1-27. Community members are invited to walk, run, bike, skate or roll at area parks and trails. The goal is to complete 30 minutes of activity each day, recording miles and filling out a bingo card. Individuals and families may register for free through the Grand Traverse County website.
Gardener meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 via Zoom. Grand Traverse Conservation District Forester Kama Ross speaks on forest stewardship. A $5 donation from non-members is appreciated.
Harvest Days
LAKE LEELANAU — Explore the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail like a wine club member from Sept. 1-30. Benefits may include complimentary tastings or flights, discounts on purchases, special drink releases and priority seating at more than 25 locations. Tickets are $35 per person. Contact: 231-642-5550.
Thursday dinner series
ELLSWORTH — A Matter of Taste continues from 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 3 at Tapawingo. Enjoy guitar and a dinner of chicken fricassee, potatoes, vegetables and Brazilian sweets. Cost is $35 per person. Reservations: 231-588-1000.
Fall donation program
TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer stores in Acme and Traverse City host the fall Simply Give program. Each $10 Simply Give donation card helps local families facing food insecurity. Northwest Food Coalition benefits from cards purchased through Oct. 24. The grocery stores plan to add $20 to each card purchased on Sept. 11 and 12.
Lodging earns honors
SUTTONS BAY — USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards selected the Inn at Black Star Farms as Best Wine Country Hotel 2020. A panel chose the initial nominees and then the public voted for the top 10 winners. The family-owned, 10-room inn sits among the hills of Leelanau County. Guests can access the winery tasting room and enjoy the seasonal cafe.
Home delivered meals
HONOR — Benzie Senior Resources continues delivering hot meals every weekday for area seniors. Items include milk and frozen meals to reheat and five-day, shelf-stable food bags. Call 231-525-0600 to order for curbside pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gathering Place.
Donation drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging opened its Baskets of Bounty Holiday Donation Drive for area seniors. Food is not accepted this year. The COA collects paper towels, bandages, puzzle books, laundry supplies, pet treats, monetary donations and more. The COA office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 520 W. Front St. Donations are accepted until Nov. 25.
Historic site tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Peter Dougherty House is closed for in-person tours, but a virtual tour of the 1842 clapboard home is available online. The property also features trails and a garden. Primitive Quilts and Projects magazine recently captured the area in a photo shoot. The publication is expected to release Oct. 27.
