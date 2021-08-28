Meal site open
ELK RAPIDS — Antrim County Commission on Aging hosts the Elk Rapids Meal Site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church. A suggested lunch donation is $3 for ages 60 and up and $6 for younger people. Call 231-264-6490 for reservations.
Music in the park
LAKE ANN — The annual Lake Ann Music in the Park Festival goes from 3-10 p.m. Aug. 28 at Almira Township Park. Performers include Escaping Pavement, Protea, The Dune Brothers and the Drew Hale Band. Louie’s Meats offers food on site. Attendees bring chairs and beverages.
‘Harvesting History’
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society hosts “Harvesting History” Aug. 29.
Lighthouse Park shows crafts and Maritime Heritage Alliance’s bateau (riverboat) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $4. Tours of the Hessler Log Cabin, Mission Point Lighthouse, Dougherty Mission House and the Log Church are available.
Fire Station No. 3 provides safety demonstrations and kids’ games at 1 p.m. Peninsula Community Library hosts tours and a cherry harvest presentation from 1-4 p.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church offers memorabilia displays and sanctuary tours. Donations are accepted at all venues.
Canning class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Co-op offers the free Pressure Canning course at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 through the MSU Extension. Learn how to can meat, vegetables and other low-acid foods. Register at events.anr.msu.edu/OryanaFP.
Harvest Days
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail presents Harvest Days from Sept. 1-30. Participants can receive wine tastings and product discounts Sundays through Fridays throughout the month. Each ticket is good for one visit to each winery and the attendee may choose where to begin.
Reservations are recommended. Admission is $35 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-642-5550.
Sons of Norway meet
SUTTONS BAY — The local Christian Radich Lodge Sons of Norway meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. This monthly event includes a business portion and program. Call: 248-890-9221.
Craft and Sip
GAYLORD — Craft and Sip begins at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2, 16 and 30 at Otsego Resort. Create a project and enjoy refreshments. Craft supplies and one drink are included in the $25 ticket price. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Food exhibition
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Museum presents an exhibition on the history of local food industries, restaurants and recipes. Learn about production and distribution of food in and around Petoskey through several decades. Visitors can add their favorite recipes and food memories to the display. The exhibition was designed by Janet Danek, with artwork by Rebecca Zeiss.
The museum’s summer hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Admission is $3 for adults. Members and children are free.
Food drive results
LANSING — Michigan Association of United Ways (MAUW) teamed up with 24 local United Ways to participate in the first “Summer Stock Up” food drive during June. The effort focused on restocking local food pantries with items essential for the summer months.
Sponsored by Kellogg Company with support from American Electric Power Foundation and Dash Digital Services, Michigan United Ways raised more than $63,000 and collected more than 46,000 pounds of food for 220 pantries.
