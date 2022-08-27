Tree festival applications
TRAVERSE CITY — Zonta Club of Traverse City’s Festival of Trees is Nov. 10-13 at Golden-Fowler Home Furnishings.
Full-size holiday trees are provided for a limited number of female-led businesses. They are displayed in the new Tall Tree Gallery.
Businesses can apply until Aug. 31 at goldenfowler.com/fot.
Men’s group projects
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Men’s Shed members recently built a butterfly, dragonfly and bee wooden playscape for Grand Traverse Conservation District. The kids’ area was dedicated at Boardman River Nature Center in July.
The volunteer group also helped during the National Cherry Festival and at Traverse City Pit Spitters games this summer.
Church service
CEDAR — Mass starts at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 28 during the Cedar Polka Fest. The service occurs under a tent with Bishop Jeffery Walsh.
An offering will go to Poland to help with Ukrainian relief. Call 231-631-5150 to donate if unable to attend.
Church fundraiser
HILLMAN — St. Augustine Parish hosts a festival from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 28. The event includes live music, kids’ games, Mexican cuisine, auctions and more.
The church celebrates its 125th anniversary with this fundraiser. Proceeds help replace the roof. Contact: 989-742-4542.
Bigs golf event
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts its annual charity golf event Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at the Traverse City Country Club.
Wednesday begins with a four-person scramble with games, lunch and a chance to win a car on a hole in one. A cocktail reception, awards, dinner and auctions follow.
Thursday features an invitational competition for those with a USGA registered handicap. The event is followed by lunch and awards.
An online auction is open for bidding from Aug. 29 until 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Register to golf or for the silent auction at bigsupnorth.com/golf.
Coffee with the council
ELK RAPIDS — Coffee with the Village of Elk Rapids Council goes from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Harbor Pavilion. Join elected officials in discussing ideas for the community.
MEA-Retired lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Education Association Retired members are invited to lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church.
Grand Traverse Bay Area MEA-Retired presents a business meeting with account managers Kelly Lahr, from Priority Health, and Rachel Saputo-Abarca, from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Lunch is catered by Grand Traverse Pie Company.
RSVP by Aug. 31 to Jeff at 231-883-6118 or presidentgtbamear@gmail.com.
Harvest Days
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail presents Harvest Days from Sept. 1-30. Participants receive wine tastings and product discounts daily throughout the month. Attendees choose where to begin their tour.
Reservations are recommended. Admission is $35 at MyNorthTickets.com. Some ticket proceeds will be donated to Horse North Rescue. Contact: 231-642-5550.
Art Walk
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center presents Art Walk from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 1 at galleries, design studios and creative spaces. Appetizers, live music and artist demonstrations are provided at participating venues.
The after party starts at 8 p.m. at the art center. Snacks, live music and the Art Walk raffle are included.
Concert series
LELAND — The Music in the Air concert series concludes with the Charlie Millard Band at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Old Art Building. Community members may bring a picnic, chairs and blankets.
