Church service
CEDAR — Bishop Jeffrey Walsh leads Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday under the Cedar Polka Fest tent. The music ministers are Larry and The Larks with Bobby Atkinson.
An offering is collected for Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools, St. Mary Catholic School- Lake Leelanau and Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Contact: 231-631-5150.
Church festival
HILLMAN — St. Augustine Church is hosting its parish festival after the Procession of the Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Activities include kids’ games, face painting, auctions and a taco lunch from noon to 2 p.m. The meal costs $10 for ages 12 and older. Raffle tickets are $20 each. Call 989-742-4542 to purchase. This is a fundraiser to replace the church roof.
Freshwater presentation
MANISTEE — John Helge presents “The Looming Freshwater Crisis” at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ramsdell Theatre. This is the end of the “Talks, Tunes and Tours” series, hosted by Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.
Water webinar
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is presenting the webinar “Water Conservation: In-home Solutions and Resources for Michigan Residents” at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Register via michigan.gov/EGLEevents. Questions: RoseberryJ@Michigan.gov.
Tasting event
LAKE LEELANAU — Peninsula Provisions is serving a wine tasting and appetizers from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is $10.
Happy hour fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — A happy hour fundraiser goes from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn. Some of the day’s sales will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan.
Art event
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center is presenting the Art Walk from 6-9 p.m. Thursday in downtown Petoskey.
Attendees can walk through galleries, including Arlington Jewelers, Flora Bae Home, Grandpa Shorter’s, The Katydid, NorthGoods, Somebody’s Gallery, KLK Design and Crooked Tree Arts Center. Food, drinks and a raffle are available. The Concert Truck, a mobile music venue, provides live music.
The ticketed Art Walk Pre-Party begins at 5 p.m. Admission is $30 and includes appetizers and two drinks. Purchase at crookedtree.org/events/petoskey.
Music festival
ARCADIA — The Minnehaha Brewhaha Music Festival starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 and 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at Arcadia Marine.
Bring a chair and listen to music. Food trucks are available. A 5K and 15K race begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. Register via RunSignup.com.
Tickets and more details: music-moves-me.org.
Fresh food donations
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Christian Neighbors is collecting fresh food donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Produce and other fresh food should be dropped off indoors.
Fish guide updated
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently updated its Eat Safe Fish guide to include new recommendations for locally-caught smelt. The update is issued based on the perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) found in the fish.
The guide is based on test results from the Bureau of Laboratories. Fresh fish are tested for chemicals like PFAS and mercury.
Consumption guidelines for smelt include six servings per year of fish caught in Lake Huron; one serving per month of Lake Michigan, Portage Lake and Lake Superior fish; two servings per month of Gull Lake fish and four servings per month of Higgins Lake fish.
Anglers can see what locations and fish are safe by using the “Find Your Area” tool at https://www.michigan.gov/eatsafefish.
