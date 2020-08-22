Sunday dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Sunday dinners are available for pickup from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 23 at the VFW on Veterans Drive. Menu: meatloaf or baked whitefish with cheesy potatoes, homemade bread and dessert. Cost is $9 each.
Winery donation program available
SUTTONS BAY — Mawby Sparking Wines plans to donate $2 from each purchase of Vote with Us to the League of Women Voters of Michigan through Nov. 4. The dry sparking wine blends Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Chambourcin grapes and costs $16 per bottle. The tasting room is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required.
U-Pick open
ELLSWORTH — People can pick their own peaches at Royal Farms. Peaches are available to purchase in the market. Call 231-599-3222 to schedule a U-Pick session.
Wine and Cheese Wednesdays
KEWADIN — Waterfire Vineyards hosts Wine and Cheese Wednesdays at 12180 Sutter Rd. Charcuterie boards are $5 off weekly this summer. The vineyard is open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Contact: 231-498-2753.
Community donations
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company continues to “Share the Light” this summer. Consumers may purchase the Local’s Light lager and upload their receipts to the brewery website.
Short’s plans to donate $1 to one of three charities for each proof of purchase: the National Restaurant Association Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, Feeding America and For Love of Water (FLOW).
Farm market
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Farmers Market continues every Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at Rotary Park. Vendors may include Pine Hill Nursery, Silver Star Goods, Water’s Edge Sweet Tooth, Grateful Kitchen and others. Attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice distancing guidelines.
Market sells morsels
TRAVERSE CITY — Fresh Coast Market started offering treats from Morsels when the downtown bakery shut down in the spring amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Eight flavors of the bite-sized desserts are on hand to purchase. The bakery is now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Curbside pickup is available.
Cherry book released
TRAVERSE CITY — “The Legend of the Cherry Queens: A Very Cherry Fairy Tale” was recently published by Mission Point Press. Author Sally Meese and illustrator Mollie Moody work on the Cherry Queen float in the Leland Fourth of July Parade, which inspired the children’s book. The text includes cherry facts and a recipe. Proceeds from sales go to children’s literacy programs. The text is $12.95 in softcover and $18.95 in hardcover.
Leelanau County markets are open
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau Farmers Markets are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekly through the fall. Vendors include Leelanau Cheese, Sweetie Pies, Crepes & Co. and others. Customers may order online for pickup.
Dates and locations:
- Thursdays through Sept. 3 at the Bluebird in Leland
- Tuesdays through Sept. 8 behind Glen Arbor Township Hall
- Fridays through Sept. 11 at 105 S. Bay St. in Northport
- Saturdays through Sept. 12 at 10234 Front St. in Empire
- Saturdays through Oct. 31 at North Park in Suttons Bay
Apple harvest
LANSING — Some varieties of Michigan apples are expected to be ready to harvest at the end of August. Types like Paula Red and Ginger Gold should be ready by Aug. 25 and 27. Gala apples may come off trees in early September, while the Honeycrisp is not ripe until mid-September. Michigan growers harvest about 25 million bushels of the fruit every year. Visit MichiganApples.com for more details and recipes.
