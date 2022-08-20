Golf fundraiser
ELLSWORTH — Real Estate One Charitable Foundation hosts its inaugural benefit golf outing from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 21 at Antrim Dells Golf Course.
This four-person scramble costs $100 per person. Sponsorship is also available. All proceeds go to the Otsego-Antrim Habitat for Humanity. The charitable foundation plans to match proceeds by 50 percent. Sign up via Eventbrite.com.
Benefit concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan musician Seth Bernard performs from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Civic Center Park.
Local high school singer Audrey Mason opens the family-friendly show. Bring blankets and chairs.
Admission is $20 at MyNorthTickets.com. All proceeds support For Love of Water (FLOW) and the TC Tritons, a local girls’ high school swim and dive team.
Barrel racing
WILLIAMSBURG — The annual Rebellion Series Barrel Racing Event is set Aug. 22 at Flintfields Horse Park. Gates open at 10:30 a.m.
The day includes music by ReBooted, food and drinks, a western hat contest and kids’ activities. Barrel racing goes from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Family admission is $25; general admission is $10. Find tickets at gobluegogreenpolo.org/purchase-tickets.
Fundraiser concert
LELAND — Geno and The Big Change Band performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Main Street Gallery. This is part of the “Big Change Equals Big Change” series, hosted by 5Loaves2Fish.
The event costs $100 per person and includes appetizers. Proceeds support a new convection oven for the Leland nonprofit. RSVP to 5loaves2fishnmi@gmail.com, or get tickets at https://tinyurl.com/pry9b8b4.
Polka festival
CEDAR — The Cedar Polka Fest takes place Aug. 25-28. Guests can enjoy food and beverages and entertainment from Thursday through Sunday.
Preservation course
TRAVERSE CITY — SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers and the Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology offer a “Save the Scraps!” class at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Grand Traverse Commons.
Register for $59 through nmc.augusoft.net.
More details: hello@ecoseeds.org.
School year kickoff
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College presents Welcome (Back) to WSCC to kick off the fall semester from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the main campus. Many activities take place at Schoenherr Campus Center.
It is family friendly, with food trucks, music and face painting.
All community members may attend, especially first time and returning students.
Winery concert
SUTTONS BAY — The Wilson Brothers perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Mawby as part of the Summer Sounds Series.
Tickets are $20 for ages 21 and older and include a glass off wine. Guests may bring a picnic.
Dinner and dancing
WILLIAMSBURG — Samels Family Heritage Society hosts the Chili Supper and Barn Dance Aug. 27 at Samels Farm. Dinner starts at 5 p.m.
The menu includes four chilis, cornbread, coleslaw, drinks and desserts.
Dancing begins at 6:30 p.m. with the band Hammer’D. All ages can participate.
Admission is $5 per person, $10 per family at the door.
