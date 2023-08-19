Weekly dinners
ELK RAPIDS — The Amvets Post 114 is serving dinners from 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Admission is $10. Contact: 231-264-5182.
Author visit
BELLAIRE — Anne-Marie Oomen introduces her book “The Long Field” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bee Well Mead and Cider.
Sponsors: Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology, Bellaire Public Library, Elk Rapids District Library. Rotary Charities of Traverse City provided a grant.
Rotary event
BENZONIA — Rotary Charities and Benzie Area Christian Neighbors present Connecting with Changemakers from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at 2804 Benzie Highway.
Refreshments and snacks are provided. RSVP via Eventbrite.com. Questions: mowsley@rotarycharities.org.
Art show set
BEULAH — The Hit the Wall Art Show goes from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at L’Chayim Delicatessen.
This event features artist Ashley Nye’s crochet pieces along with wine and cheese.
Hit the Wall is open to all artists. To learn more, contact julieorr.artist@gmail.com or 231-871-0601.
Small plates event
SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail is resuming its small plates event from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at local tasting rooms. The event includes a glass of wine with a tapas dish at up to three wineries. Cost is $25 per seating. Reserve at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-642-5550.
Mountain bike event
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association is presenting its annual Fiesta- The Party in the Woods at 5 p.m. Thursday at the VASA Singletrack off Supply Road.
Learn about the organization and how to get involved. Food is available. Donations are accepted.
Fudge naming contest
MACKINAC ISLAND — Mackinac Island fudge shops recently selected a winner out of 20 submissions in the recent Fudge Naming Competition.
“Crack in the Island Crunch” will be available only at fudge shops during this year’s Fudge Festival, from Aug. 25-27. Finalists included “Island Delight,” “The Great Turtle,” “Horse Tracks” and other names. Several fudge shops will create their own version of the winning name. For event details, visit www.mackinacisland.org/mackinac-island-fudge-festival-2/.
Hospice fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Hospice of Michigan will host its “Barley, BBQ and Beats” fundraiser this fall around the state.
Events include three barbecue samples from area pit masters and three cocktail samples from Michigan distillers along with live music. Events will occur from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 20 in Traverse City and from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 3 in Alpena.
Tickets are $50 at hom.org/bbb. Pay $75 at the door. Purchase more tokens on site, if desired. More details: etaule@hom.org.
USDA invests in schools
WASHINGTON D.C. — Action for Healthy Kids recently announced it awarded almost $30 million in Healthy Meals Incentives Grants to 264 school districts around the United States.
Michigan recipients include Cadillac Area Public School District, Mancelona Public School District and Ellsworth Community School District. School districts may use the awards for staff training, kitchen renovations and other projects that support meals and nutrition professionals. Funds come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. The USDA and Action for Healthy Kids also are accepting applications for the Healthy Meals Incentives Recognition Awards. Applications are reviewed periodically through June 30, 2025. Learn more and apply at https://healthymealsincentives.org/recognition-awards/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.