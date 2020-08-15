Carnival drive-through
TRAVERSE CITY — Carnival food is served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 and 16 at the Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds. Menu includes elephant ears, fries, funnel cakes, deep fried Oreo, hot dogs, lemonade and more. Guests must stay in their vehicle and wear a mask when ordering. Cash or credit card accepted.
Sunday dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Takeout meals are available from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 16 at the VFW Cherryland Post. Menu features steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, coleslaw and a dessert. Cost is $9 per person.
Coffee Chat
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House hosts a virtual Coffee Chat with Executive Director Diane Baribeau and a mystery guest at 10 a.m. Aug. 18. The free conversation highlights the venue and performing arts. Access the event on City Opera House’s YouTube and Facebook.
Watershed Challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2020 virtual Watershed Challenge goes until Aug. 22. Bike, swim, run, paddle or hike around northern Michigan. The collective goal is to reach 2,020 miles. Entry is $40 each or $75 per family until Aug. 19. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay. Share the experience on social media using #2020watershedchallenge. Register via RunSignup.com.
Preservation classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Penn State Extension offers a home food preservation webinar series. Learn safe processing methods and tips. Each class is $5 and begins at 1 p.m. Register through extension.psu.edu/preservation-webinars.
Upcoming sessions:
- Aug. 19 — Tomatoes and Salsa
- Aug. 24 — Freezing Foods
- Aug. 27 — Fermented Pickles and Sauerkraut
Picnic fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Love Thy Neighbor Grand Traverse hosts the “Summer Love” picnic fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 19 at 1109 E. Front St. Meal includes hot dog, potato chips, baked beans, coleslaw, cookie and cherry pie. Cost is $8 each or $20 for four. Cash or check accepted. Pickup, drive-through available.
Tea party set
LAKE ANN — A grand opening tea party for The Bread Lady, a new bakery, begins at 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at 19773 Linwood Ave. Enjoy finger foods, cakes, lemonade and tea. Attendees can take a floral hat craft home.
ISEA donations
SUTTONS BAY — Cherry Republic plans to donate $1 from each purchase of the S’more Cherry Mix to Inland Seas Education Association. The “Cherrish Michigan” campaign is seasonal. The mix features grahams, chocolate-covered cherries and marshmallows. A 7-ounce bag is $9.95 through the store’s website.
Winery tours
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms offers tours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in August and September. The 45-minute guided walk features the centennial barn, vineyard and wine cave. Learn about making wine and taste three local beverages. Tickets are $75 for two, $100 for three or four and $125 for five or six people. Call 231-944-1270.
Food assistance
LANSING — Michigan families can receive additional food assistance through August, according to a recent announcement from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Eligible households will see the addition on their Bridge Card by Aug. 30, with some payments beginning Aug. 20. The maximum benefit amount is $194 for an individual, $355 for two people, $509 for three, $646 for four, $768 for five, $921 for six, $1,018 for seven and $1,164 for eight people. Contact: 888-678-8914.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.