Mental health meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Clinical and Crisis Services, of TBA Solutions, presents findings from a health crisis services assessment at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 via Zoom. The assessment was made on behalf of North Country Community Mental Health Authority, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, Munson Healthcare and McLaren Northern Michigan.
Community members may ask questions, or send them to lmanary@norcocmh.org by Aug. 15.
Vacation bible school
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army invites kindergarten through sixth graders to the Rocky Railway vacation bible school from Aug. 16-18. Register and learn more at satraversecity.org.
Republican women meet on Aug. 16
LAKE LEELANAU — Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo speaks at the Republican Women of Leelanau County luncheon at noon Aug. 16 at Nittolo’s Pizza. Guests order lunch off the menu. Reservations: 231-649-4019.
Farmers market continues
TRAVERSE CITY — The Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market continues Wednesdays and Sundays through October. Browse local growers and makers, who offer fresh products. Order for pickup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Workshop Brewing Company. Online ordering: https://sarahardyfarmersmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/Products
Meal applications accepted
LANSING — Michigan Department of Education accepts applications for the 10 Cents a Meal for Michigan’s Kids and Farms until Aug. 16. This grant funds up to 10 cents per meal to purchase state-grown fruits, vegetables and legumes.
School districts, residential childcare facilities and childcare centers can apply if they participate in the Summer Food Service Program, National School Lunch Program or the Child and Adult Care Food Program.
Gov. Whitmer signed a K-12 budget bill into law in July that includes $5 million for 10 Cents a Meal. Questions: BennettL4@michigan.gov. tencentsmichigan.org
Canning class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Co-op offers the “Canning High Acid Foods” course at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 through the MSU Extension. Learn techniques for canning foods like tomatoes, pickles, fruits and sauerkraut. Register at events.anr.msu.edu/OryanaFP.
Preservation session
INTERLOCHEN — Registered Dietitian Kara Lynch presents “Preserving Your Harvest” at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at Interlochen Public Library. Learn how to safely preserve food and the types of food preservation. This event is funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation. Registration: jransom@tadl.org.
Picnic fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Love Thy Neighbor hosts a picnic fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 18 at 1109 E. Front St. Dinner includes a hot dog, potato chips, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert. Cost is $10 per meal. Drive-through pickup available. Attendees should bring chairs.
Craft and Sip
GAYLORD — Craft and Sip begins at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and Sept. 2 at Otsego Resort. Create a project and enjoy refreshments. Craft supplies and one drink are included in the $25 ticket price. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Wine tours
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms offers the Estate and Wine Tour Aug. 30, Sept. 3, 10 and 17. Enjoy a guided walk through the property and taste wine and spirits. Tickets are $35 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-944-1270.
