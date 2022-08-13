Coffee Talks
ELK RAPIDS — Antrim County Veterans Affairs presents Coffee Talks at 9 a.m. Aug. 15 at the Dam Shop at Elk Rapids Marina. The group also meets at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at M88 Morning Grind in Bellaire. Call 231-533-8499 for more details.
Potluck dinner
KEWADIN — The Upper Torch Lake Association hosts its monthly potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Torch Lake Township Community Services Building, 2355 N. U.S. 31.
Social hour starts at 6 p.m. Bring a non-alcoholic beverage and a dish to share, or pack an individual picnic. If sharing food, bring a list of ingredients.
History talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Tim Carroll gives a local history talk at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Peninsula Community Library.
Grief support
INTERLOCHEN — A grief support session goes from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 16 at Interlochen Public Library. The community can join on the third Tuesday of each month. This is part of the “Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life” program and is funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.
Author speaks
PETOSKEY — Garden writer Mary Agria presents “The Changing Face of the Little Traverse Resort Community” at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at Little Traverse Historical Museum.
Agria will use vintage photos to show the development of tourism. She wrote the novel “Range of Motion.” Her books are available to purchase.
Tickets are free for members and kids and $3 for non-members.
Kids’ cooking
INTERLOCHEN — The Under the Sea Snacks: Kids’ Fun Cooking Class goes from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 17 at Interlochen Public Library.
Families with children ages 6-12 can learn how to assemble snacks and take recipes home. This “Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life” program is funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Engine show
BUCKLEY — The Buckley Old Engine Show is Aug. 18-21. View engines, cars, trucks and other equipment.
Admission is $10 per adult each day, or $25 for a four-day pass. Youth ages 15 and younger are free.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of the Alden District Library meets at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at Helena Township Community Center. Coffee and snacks provided.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Elks Lodge. All alumni are invited.
Cheese tasting and tour
NORTHPORT — Idyll Farms presents a G.O.A.T. Cheese Tasting and Tour at 4 p.m. Aug. 18 and Sept. 1.
Cost is $25 for the tasting, and $10 for the goat farm and outdoor creamery tour. Tickets: thenorthportunion.com.
Bigs Social
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan hosts the Bigs Social from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Middle Coast Brewing Company.
Drinks and light appetizers are provided while attendees chat with the Bigs team and volunteer mentors. Admission is free.
Corn roast
PETOSKEY — The annual corn roast is served from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 19 outside of the Little Traverse Historical Museum.
Menu includes brats and hotdogs, coleslaw, corn, brownies and beverages. Beer and wine are available to purchase. Adults eat for $20, kids for $8. Proceeds support the Little Traverse Historical Society. Get tickets at petoskeymuseum.org.
