Pepper roast
CENTRAL LAKE — Merrie’s Market is presenting a hatch pepper roast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. King Orchards hard cider and grilled corn, face painting, produce specials, samples and music by Steve Dawson are included.
Septic education
FRANKFORT — Crystal Lake and Watershed Association is sponsoring “Do Your Part: Be Septic Smart” at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Congregational Summer Assembly.
MSU Extension Educator Beth Clawson will present on caring for a septic system. Admission is free.
Community cooking
INTERLOCHEN — The Health and Wellness: Summer Sizzles Cooking Class goes from 3:30-5 p.m. Monday at Interlochen Public Library. Space is limited. Registration: interlochenpubliclibrary.org; 231-276-6767.
Read with dogs
TRAVERSE CITY — Reading dogs Lani and Rosi are planning to visit Peninsula Community Library at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Aug. 22. More information: 231-223-7700.
Diabetes workshop
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan hosts the Diabetes Personal Action Toward Health class Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 to Sept. 26.
An information session is Tuesday. The virtual sessions are free. Registration: classes.beaumont.org; 800-633-7377.
Michigan author speaks
TRAVERSE CITY — Susie Finkbeiner will present her novel “The All-American” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
Traverse Area District Library is hosting this event. To register, visit www.tadl.org/finkbeiner.
Adulting 101 program
TRAVERSE CITY — The MSU Extension continues its free Adulting 101 series at 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
Teens and young adults can learn about eating on a budget.
Register at www.canr.msu.edu/events/adult101s23.
Tasting event
LAKE LEELANAU — Peninsula Provisions is serving a wine tasting and appetizers from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is $10.
Stroke club picnic
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club is meeting for its annual picnic potluck from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Civic Center. New and former club members are invited. More details: 231-935-6380.
Winery performance
KEWADIN — WaterFire Vineyards is featuring Ken Shepley from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Cutler’s Creations and Catering, of East Jordan, is available.
GRNA festival
CENTRAL LAKE — Grass River Natural Area is hosting Riverfest from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Hill Wedding Barn.
Bid in an auction through 9 p.m. Aug. 24. Riverfest admission is $75 and includes a strolling dinner and non-alcoholic drinks. Cash bar available. Purchase tickets and view the auction at https://tinyurl.com/5n37mtac.
Cocktail party
NORTHPORT — The Michael Chetcuti Foundation hosts the Sunset Cocktail Party from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 18 at Chetonka Cottage.
Sugar 2 Salt provides appetizers. Beverages are from Baia Estate and Arbor Brewing Company. Cost is $175 at MyNorthTickets.com. Proceeds support 5Loaves2Fish.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library is continuing its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members. The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content. Questions: iplcookbook@gmail.com.
Call for volunteers
PETOSKEY — Northmen Den Youth Services is seeking volunteers for its youth food pantries.
The organization operates more than 10 pantries around the area. Students can access food and toiletries at the pantries.
To volunteer, contact 231-622-8044 or info@northmendens.org.
