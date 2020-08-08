Band postpones gigs
TRAVERSE CITY — Two Ole Broads and Three Buddies decided to halt its August performances at the Hayloft Inn because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The band aims to resume events in the fall.
Outdoor exhibition
LELAND — Leelanau Community Cultural Center presents Richard Stocker’s outdoor exhibition “BRIGHT SPOT” at the Old Art Building in August. The display is an extension of his nonprofit Hospital Art for Kids. View the colorful designs as they hang from trees and the building.
Live music event
SOUTH BOARDMAN — Louie’s Farm Jam goes from noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 8 at 8500 Creighton Road Southwest. Musical performers include Kenny Thompson Entertainment/Kenny and the Classics, Stonehendz, Scarkazm and Kevin B. Klein. The food truck Waffle Stix is also present. Guests should bring blankets, chairs, sunscreen and umbrellas. Pets and alcoholic beverages are not allowed. Admission is $20 for ages 16 and older and $7.50 for younger kids.
Short’s celebration
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company revised its annual Short’s Fest to an extended celebration from Aug. 8-22 at the production facility. Enjoy food trucks and live music from 5-9 p.m. nightly. Ten beers, ciders and seltzers are on tap Thursday through Sunday. Space is limited and guests must wear face masks. Contact: 231-498-2300.
Riverfest 2020
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts Riverfest 2020 beginning with a free online happy hour at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13. The Steve Stargardt Trio performs music. This event kicks off the online auction. More than 50 items are available for bidding until 11 p.m. Sept. 3. Get a picnic basket for $60 per person or $100 per couple. Preregister by Aug. 10. Contact: 231-838-0269.
Thursday dinner
ELLSWORTH — The “A Matter of Taste” series continues from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Tapawingo. The evening features Mexican food, art and guitar for $35 per person. Reservations: 231-588-1000.
Art center fundraiser
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center celebrates its annual fundraiser DART for ART from Aug. 13-20 in an online format. Featured artist Trisha Witty, of Harbor Springs, presents her palette knife oil painting “Ethereal.” Tickets include dinner and drinks, credit for artwork from the online gallery, online auctions and raffles and access to streamed events and performances. More details: 231-347-4337.
Lobster Fest
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum hosts the annual Lobster Fest from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 15 at the lighthouse at Leelanau State Park. Dinner options include fresh Maine lobster, filet mignon or chicken with potatoes, corn, rolls, cherry dessert, coleslaw and beverages. A nautical silent auction is included. Tickets are $75. Funds support lighthouse restoration. More details: 231-386-7195.
