High tea
BELLAIRE — Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention begins at noon Aug. 8 at Shanty Creek. Silent auction included. Call 231-715-9790 for tickets.
Fair returns
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan Fair returns Aug. 8-14. Arnold Amusements carnival rides open at 6 p.m. Aug. 9. Tough Truck racing begins at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10.
Barns and exhibit buildings are open till 10 p.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. Admission is $3 for ages 3-12, $5 for 13 and older. Pay $15 for the week.
Weekly market
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Arbor Farmers Market occurs Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 14 at Glen Arbor Township Hall. Vendors include 9 Bean Rows, Bailey’s Farms, Boss Mouse Cheese and others. Leelanau Farmers Market Association organizes these weekly events.
Clean-up evening
TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime Heritage Alliance hosts a cleanup Aug. 10 from 4-8 p.m. between buildings 2 and 3. Local filmmaker Rich Brauer leads in sorting scrap metal and removing unnecessary items.
Taproom concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Singer-songwriter Stoll Vaughan performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at Acoustic Tap Room. He presents songs from his album “Desires Shape.” A $10-20 donation is suggested. More details: 231-714-5028.
Nonprofit fundraiser
GRAWN — Freedom Builders hosts the Freedom Fest fundraiser at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at BlueBridge Event Center. Cost is $100 per person and includes food from Harrington’s By the Bay. Purchase tickets by Aug. 11 at fbmissions.org. Questions: 231-941-4171; skip@fbmissions.org.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart goes from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, drawing, coloring, jewelry making and other creative pursuits.
Spring roll happy hourTRAVERSE CITY — Happy hour is from 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays at Left Foot Charley. Rolls Rice, of Benzie County, provides spring rolls for these events.
Class of ‘61 meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Saint Francis High School Class of 1961 hosts its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at That’sa Pizza on Long Lake Road.
Starry Night Gala
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association hosts the Starry Night Gala fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 11 at The Ridge at Verterra. The evening includes a strolling dinner, music and auction. Register at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-386-1113.
Shanty Sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime Heritage Alliance hosts its next Shanty Sessions Aug. 11 on the dock by the Madeline schooner. Bring an instrument, if desired, and a chair. If the weather is poor, Building 1. Details: 231-946-2647.
Zumba classes
INTERLOCHEN — Zumba dance fitness classes start at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12, 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Donations are appreciated.
Fall retreat sign up
TRAVERSE CITY — Yoga for Health Education accepts registration for its fall retreat, set from Sept. 24-26. The event includes hiking, kayaking or paddle boarding, yoga and other activities. Cost is $559 per person. Contact: relax@yogaforhealthtc.com; 231-922-9642.
