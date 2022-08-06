Coffee fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Grounds supports Norte with its Coast blend. Purchase a 12-ounce bag and $5 goes to youth biking programs. Find the beans at Higher Grounds in Traverse City or online.
Farm breakfast
KINGSLEY — A blueberry pancake breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 7 at Rainbow of Hope Farm.
Menu also features ham, egg bake, biscuits with sausage gravy, breakfast beverages and cinnamon rolls. Adults eat for $10, kids for $7. Proceeds support residents’ community activities.
Yoga by the Bay
SUTTONS BAY — Two K Farms hosts Yoga by the Bay at 11 a.m. Aug. 7 and 21 at the vineyard off M22. A glass of cider or wine is provided with each ticket.
Admission is $25 at mynorthtickets.com. Contact: 231-866-4265.
Crafting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Work on yarn crafts from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Interlochen Public Library.
People can bring their wool-crafting or needlework projects from 2-4 p.m. This session continues each Tuesday in August.
Networking event
FRANKFORT — Rotary Charities of Traverse City presents a Connecting with Changemakers event from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at Benzie Shores District Library.
Local nonprofits, businesses, governments and community members are welcome. Coffee, baked goods and fruit are provided.
RSVP by completing the form at tinyurl.com/3s95sm5n.
Story Stew
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library offers Story Stew for preschool and younger kids at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 and 24. Stories are accompanied by songs and craft kits.
Book club gathers
ALDEN — Books ‘n Brie Book Club members discuss “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Helena Township Community Center.
Snacks and beverages are provided. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Leelanau Grown
LAKE LEELANAU — Leelanau Children’s Center hosts Leelanau Grown from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31 at Aurora Cellars. Guests can enjoy a strolling farm-to-table menu, wines and music by Elizabeth Landry.
Tickets are $125 until Aug. 11 at MyNorthTickets.com. This is a fundraiser for the children’s center.
Freedom Fest
GRAWN — Freedom Builders Missions hosts Freedom Fest from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at BlueBridge.
Dawn Fresh Catering serves food. Attendees can also talk with volunteers and learn more about Freedom Builders.
Get tickets by Aug. 11 at fbmissions.org/freedomfest.
Cherry Hut discussion
BENZONIA — A panel discusses the Cherry Hut restaurant at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Mills Community House.
The panel includes current or former employees and is moderated by Cherry Hut co-owner Christy Case. The book “From Pie Stand to Icon: The 100-Year History of The Cherry Hut” is available to purchase.
This event is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series, presented by Benzie Area Historical Society.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content.
