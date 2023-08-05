Pancake breakfast
KINGSLEY — A blueberry pancake breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at Rainbow of Hope Farm. The menu also includes ham, egg bake, biscuits with sausage gravy, cinnamon rolls, coffee and juice. Admission is $10 per adult, $7 per child. Proceeds support farm residents’ community activities.
Brunch on the farm
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms is serving Sunday Brunch on the Farm at Bistro Polaris in August and September. Seats are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The three-course meal costs $25 for kids and $50 for adults. Reserve at MyNorthTickets.com or call 231-944-1297.
Yoga by the Bay
SUTTONS BAY — Two K Farms is offering Yoga by the Bay at 11 a.m. Sunday and Aug. 20. A glass of cider or wine is included. Admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Food festival
KALKASKA — The annual Steak and Sweet Corn Fest will occur from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Kalkaska County Commission on Aging Senior Center.
Menu includes drinks, steak, potatoes, rolls, dessert and recently-harvested corn.
Proceeds go to the Judge Odell Carlisle Scholarship for Kalkaska High School and the Gerald Gaultier Scholarship for Forest Area High School. This event is hosted by the Kalkaska Kiwanis Club.
Forestry workshop
GRAYLING — The Michigan DNR and Michigan State University Extension are hosting the Forest Management 101 workshop from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 11 at Kirtland Community College. Breakfast and lunch are served. Admission is $10. Register by Monday at https://tinyurl.com/52shzxun. Questions: 989-275-7179.
Soil science talk
PELLSTON — The University of Michigan Biological Station is concluding its free 2023 Summer Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
U.S. Department of Energy Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Senior Staff Scientist Jennifer Pett-Ridge presents on how soil organisms impact the global carbon cycle.
Class gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Senior High School Class of 1958 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sleder’s. The group gathers on the second Wednesday of each month. RSVP: 231-946-7424.
Freedom Fest
GRAWN — Freedom Builders Missions is hosting Freedom Fest from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at BlueBridge. Dawn Fresh Catering serves food. Attendees can also talk with volunteers and learn more about Freedom Builders. Get tickets until Wednesday at fbmissions.org/freedomfest.
Dinner in the Vines
LAKE LEELANAU — Dinner in the Vines will be served at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 45 North Vineyard and Winery. Cost is $110 via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-271-1188.
Kids cooking
INTERLOCHEN — The Kids Can Cook Cooking Class goes from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Aug. 24 at Interlochen Public Library. Ages 5-12 may participate in these free classes. Registration is required by calling 231-276-6767.
Pizza dinner
INTERLOCHEN — Community members are invited to a free pizza dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Redeemer Lutheran Church.
This event is hosted by Interlochen Public Library.
Lobster festival tickets
NORTHPORT — Tickets are on sale for Lobster Fest, scheduled at 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum.
Dinner includes fresh lobster or filet mignon, potatoes, corn, rolls, coleslaw, cherry dessert and beverages. Takeout begins at 5:45 p.m.
A silent auction is also included. Space is limited. Cost is $100 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Contact: 231-386-7195.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.