Meet the representative
CENTRAL LAKE — Antrim, Charlevoix, Otsego, Montmorency and Oscoda county residents are invited to an event from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at Thurston Park Pavilion. Meet Jimmy Schmidt, a Republican candidate for the Michigan 105th District. Food and beverages available. Donations are appreciated.
Sunday meal
TRAVERSE CITY — Take home Sunday dinner from 3-5 p.m. weekly at the VFW Cherryland Post, 3400 Veterans Dr. The Aug. 2 menu includes pork loin, potatoes, green bean casserole and pie. Enjoy chicken Alfredo or meatballs, broccoli, salad and cake Aug. 9 and steak, mashed potatoes, corn and dessert Aug. 16. Cost is $9. Cash is preferred.
Vineyard dinner
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms continues its Arcturos Signature Dining Series at 6 p.m. Aug. 7. Enjoy dinner in the vineyard for $125. Price includes a cocktail, dinner and wine pairings. Reservations: 231-944-1258.
Food truck offerings
TRAVERSE CITY — King Wubbz food truck is parked at Right Brain Brewery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until late fall. The menu includes burgers, wraps and a variety of sides — from truffle fries to fried cauliflower.
Sweets for Norte
EMPIRE — Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate recently started offering milk and dark chocolate bars to benefit Traverse City organization Norte. A dollar from each purchase goes to Norte. Call 231-326-3030 for curbside pickup.
Family-style dinners
PETOSKEY — Family-style meals are available from 2-7:30 p.m. at City Park Grill through Aug. 31. Dinners include an entree, salad, biscuits and fruit crisp for four to six people. Cost is $50.33, including tax and tip. Call 231-347-0101 to order for curbside delivery or pickup.
Outdoor dining options
SUTTONS BAY — A variety of outdoor dining options are available in northern Michigan. Mawby offers “Table Four2” at 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays until Sept. 22. A couple can enjoy a private table in the vineyard with four wine and food pairings for $95. Left Foot Charley in Traverse City plans to host tastings at the Barrel Room garden patio starting Aug. 6. Reserved seating will be available at 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor serves beer, soda and wine at its garden taproom.
Brew distribution
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company and sister brands Starcut Ciders and Beaches Hard Seltzer expanded distribution into five states: New Jersey, Tennessee, New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Out-of-Michigan distribution began in 2016 with the Midwest region.
Inn nominated
SUTTONS BAY — The Inn at Black Star Farms was nominated for USA Today’s 2020 Readers’ Choice award for Best Wine Country Hotel. People can vote for the family-owned winery at 10best.com until noon Aug. 10.
Museum receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center recently received a $20,000 Phase II grant from Art Bridges, which supports collection-based exhibitions of American art at museums. The award funds store operations, marketing and reopening initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dennos previously received a $20,000 Phase I grant from the organization.
