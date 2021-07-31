Cherry jam released
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Republic recently released its first jam of the 2021 growing season. Montmorency tart cherries were picked at Leelanau Fruit Company in Suttons Bay and used for the Montmorency Nouveau Preserves. Find the limited edition preserves in stores, at CherryRepublic.com or by calling 800-206-6949.
Farmers market
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Farmers Market goes from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through early October at ASI Community Center and Park. Contact: areaseniorsinc@gmail.com.
Bike ride
BOYNE CITY — The annual Pedal, Pig and Pint Bike Tour is Aug. 1. Raven Hill Discovery Center and Top of Michigan Mountain Bike Association offer “Choose Your Wheels,” in which participants may traverse the wooded mountain bike trails or a paved route.
Riders of all ages begin at Veterans Memorial Park and end with a pig roast lunch at Siggs Brewing Company.
Entry is $50 per individual, $25 for kids under 15 and $100 for families of five. Register at bikereg.com or from 7:30-10 a.m. race day.
Summer shows
SUTTONS BAY — Interlochen Public Radio Summer Concert Series occurs at 2 p.m. Aug. 1 and 8 at Hearth and Vine Café at Black Star Farms. The first show features flute, cello and guitar, and the second is Mozart in the Pub: String Quartets Play for Fun.
Patio seats are limited. Bring chairs and a picnic, if desired. Wines by the glass available for purchase, but the café is closed.
Gentle yoga
TRAVERSE CITY — Free gentle yoga classes begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 2 and 16 at Northern Lakes Community Church. Call 231-935-4556 to reserve a spot.
Torch Lake meeting
KEWADIN — Torch Lake Protection Alliance hosts its annual meeting and Taste of Torch from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 3 at A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort. Taste of Torch includes food and beverages. Reserve a spot via torchlakeprotectionalliance.org. Questions: bmhulteen@gmail.com.
Outdoor performance
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts in the Park begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Civic Center Park. The evening features Traverse Symphony Orchestra, Traverse City Dance Project performs and Parallel 45 Theatre. Bring chairs or blankets. Beer and wine available to purchase. Admission is $48 for adults and $24 for kids. Tickets at P45.ludus.com.
Vaccine program
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Health Services offers free COVID-19 vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at Traverse Area District Library.
Kids Craft Day
ELK RAPIDS — Kids Craft Day is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Elk Rapids District Library. Stop by for activities and receive a free book as part of the Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales.” Ice cream is available.
Legacy Gala
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park hosts its annual Legacy Gala at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Crystal Mountain. The 2021 Legacy Award is presented to Detroit artist Lois Teicher. Tickets are $100 each and include dinner. michlegacyartpark.org
Ice cream and music
ELK RAPIDS — The Coalition of the Possible hosts “Sundaes and Sunsets” starting at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the tennis courts. Walk to the beach at 8 p.m. for a musical instrument session.
Class gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Senior High Class of 1975, 1976 and 1977 gathers from 6-11 p.m. Aug. 28 at Jacob’s Farm. Cost is $10 per person. Send payment to Class of ‘76 at 1235 Londolyn Terrace in Traverse City, MI 49686 or Venmo @PL-Ellibee.
Commented
