Marty Miller concert set for July 31
EMPIRE — Empire United Methodist Church presents Marty Miller at 5 p.m. July 31 at James R. Johnson Park.
Hot dogs, brats and chips are served. Bring a chair. Donations are appreciated. Contact: 231-326-5510.
Bike tour
BOYNE CITY — The Pedal, Pig and Pint Bike Tour is Aug. 7. Riders start at Veterans Memorial Park and finish at Stiggs Brewing Company.
Entry fee includes bike shirt, lunch and admission to Raven Hill Discovery Center in East Jordan. Prices go up Aug. 1.
Sign up at https://www.bikereg.com/pedal-pig-pint-for-raven-hill-discovery-center-and-tommba.
Dance performance
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Dance Project celebrates its 10th anniversary at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park.
Short’s Brewing Company offers alcoholic beverages. Donate and register at tcdanceproject.org/events.
Onekama Days returns
ONEKAMA — Onekama Days is Aug. 4-8. Thursday opens with a rib dinner at 5 p.m. in Village Park. Onekama Lions Club serves steak from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Manistee County Fairgrounds. Karaoke Night goes from 7-11 p.m.
Saturday starts with the 5K run/walk or 1-mile fun run at Village Park. Onekama Lions Club serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Classic Car Show runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can participate in a cornhole tournament, rock painting and face painting. The Arts and Crafts Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street. Evening events: pig roast from 5-7 p.m. at Village Park and the TNT Bump N’ Run Derby at the fairgrounds. Enjoy fireworks over Portage Lake at dusk.
Sunday activities include the Lions Club breakfast and Onekama Days Parade with the Scottville Clown Band. The Concert in the Park begins at 7 p.m. Monday. Full schedule: onekama.info.
Bay View supports programs
PETOSKEY — Bay View Association Recreation team and campers partnered with Meals of Hope for the eighth year. This year, the group packed 15,856 meal kits for Emmet County residents.
Bay View Association also supports local communities through Manna Food Bank donations, annual scholarships and the annual CROP Hunger Walk.
Call for banner art
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Arts Commission seeks artists to design banners on poles along West Front Street.
The Arts Commission partners with Britten Banners on this project, with the theme “Fresh Perspectives of Downtown.” Applications are due Aug. 15 at tcpublicart.org.
Veteran group givingTRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace Chapter 50 recently hosted its annual garage sale fundraiser, where they donated 100 percent of the proceeds. World Central Kitchen received $3,000 to support meals for people impacted by war.
Additionally, the local group awarded its $1,000 NMC Scholarship to Falechia Barry, an NMC student and a veteran or descendant of a veteran.
