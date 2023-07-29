Cherry Whiskey Fest
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Cherry Whiskey Fest goes from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Traverse City Whiskey Co. Tickets are $23 at cherrywhiskeyfest.com.
Back-to-school event
BENZONIA — A back-to-school event goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Benzonia Congregational Church.
Vision to Learn offers free eye exams, the Department of Health and Human Services provides school supplies and Benzie Area Christian Neighbors donates underwear and sweatshirts. The Father Fred Foundation provides free shoes. Registration: 231-947-2055.
Entertainment series
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is continuing its “Talks, Tunes & Tours” series at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ramsdell Theatre.
Elana Warsen presents “Vermicomposting” about using worms in gardening.
The free series also includes Dyllan Walker’s talk “Everyday Outdoor Recreation” Aug. 8 and Peg Connor’s travel tips Aug. 15.
Tasting events
LAKE LEELANAU — Peninsula Provisions is offering a wine and food tasting from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is $15.
A free wine tasting goes from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 5.
Guitarist performs
KALEVA — Guitarist and songwriter Luke Winslow-King is performing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Northern Natural Cider House.
Cost is $20 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-889-0064.
Polish festival set
BOYNE FALLS — The annual Boyne Falls Polish Festival is Thursday through Aug. 6.
Thursday includes live music, bingo and a car show. Friday events are the Youth Parade, bingo, polka music and Bump-N-Run. Saturday features the Grand Royale Parade, bingo, music and a cornhole tournament. The festival ends Sunday with Mass, bingo, music and the 4-Wheel Drive Mud Run.
Beverage tent fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — Amvets Post 114 is hosting the annual beverage tent Aug. 3-4 during Elk Rapids Harbor Days.
The tent opens at 6 p.m. Thursday and includes live music and a food truck.
Admission is $20 through Eventbrite.com or at the door. All proceeds go to Amvets Post 114 and the Amvets Veterans in Crisis Fund.
Weekly live music
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars will continue its free Friday Night Live series from 5:30-8:30 p.m. each week.
The Andrew Lutes Duo performs Aug. 4. Other shows: Eliza Thorp on Aug. 11, Elizabeth Landry on Aug. 18 and Kevin Johnson on Aug. 25.
Fundraiser race
ALPENA — Northland Area Federal Credit Union announces the inaugural Reel Fun Northland Challenge Aug. 5 at Duck Park.
The Single Kayak Sprint Race begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 on Thunder Bay River. Carnival games, live music, food trucks and lumberjack shows are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kayak entry is $25. Puppy race entry is $10. Proceeds go to Thunder Bay River Center, Friends Together and Alpena Animal Control. To register or with questions, contact reelfunnorthlandchallenge@gmail.com.
Paella on the Patio
SUTTONS BAY — Paella on the Patio goes from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Shady Lane Cellars.
Sav Buist, from The Accidentals, performs. Come at 5 p.m. for a cooking demonstration.
General admission is $10 and paella is $20. Purchase at https://www.exploretock.com/shadylanecellars.
Simply Give campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Food Coalition’s member pantries benefit from the Simply Give program at Meijer stores in Acme and Traverse City through Sept. 30.
Customers can purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card in stores or add cards to their online orders. Also, Meijer plans to double match any cards purchased on Aug. 12. Each donation card is converted into a food-only gift card for area pantries.
