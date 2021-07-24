Hemingway event
BOYNE CITY — The Summer of Love Gala is July 25 at Lavender Hill Farm. The full event runs from 5-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 and include appetizers, Hemingway-themed beverages, live music and a screening of “Young Hemingway, the Path to Paris” by George Colburn.
The half event begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $50. Purchase at lavenderhillfarm.com.
Monday market
TRAVERSE CITY — A farmers market goes from 2-6 p.m. Mondays through October at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Vendors sell fruits, eggs, meats, baked goods, plants, kombucha, dog treats and more.
Campaign celebration
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Christian Neighbors invites the public to celebrate its capital campaign from 5-7 p.m. July 26. Local band Barefoot performs; food is available.
Bring lawn chairs. Learn about the campaign for a new facility, and donate if desired.
Trail celebration
ACME — Join TART Trails, Top of Michigan Trails Council and community partners for the Acme Connector Trail Campaign Close Out Celebration July 27 from 4-6 p.m. at Stone Hound Brewing Company.
Lunch devotions
WILLIAMSBURG — The United Methodist Church hosts Chili Dogs and Devotionals at 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25 at Kettlewell’s. Contact: jdmessner@gmail.com.
Summer Happy Hour
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Michigan Education Association- Retired sponsors a Summer Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. July 28 at CenterPointe. Retired teachers from any Michigan school district may discuss education and topics impacting the community. Registration: 231-409-5179 or meadka@hotmail.com.
Singer-songwriter performs
GAYLORD — New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Luke Winslow-King takes the stage at 6 p.m. July 28 at Sojourn Lakeside Resort. Bring chairs for this outdoor show. Admission is $20 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-370-7873.
Stories for kids
INTERLOCHEN — The Live Your Best Life Series continues with Fi, Fie, Fo, YUM: Fairy Tales, Book Tasting and Food Fun at 10 a.m. July 29 at Interlochen Public Library. Ages 6-10 are invited to hear cooking stories. The program is funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation. Registration: jransom@tadl.org.
Remembering Roland
BEULAH — This “Hit the Wall” event aims to honor late Benzie County artist Roland Roycraft from 5-7 p.m. July 29 at L’Chayim Delicatessen. Signed original paintings, prints, sketches and artifacts are sold. The reception includes wine and cheese.
Benzie Bayou fundraiser
ELBERTA — Grow Benzie hosts the Benzie Bayou: Blues and Zydeco Fundraiser from 4-11:30 p.m. July 30 at 1120 Furnace St. Live music and food vendors are present. Attendees should bring chairs.
Admission is $30 at the door, or pay $25 at MyNorthTickets.com. Ages 14-18 get in for $10. Proceeds benefit Grow Benzie’s community center and partner programs. Questions: 231-882-9510.
Meal donation
PETOSKEY — Bay View Association Boys and Girls Club members recently packed 11,520 meals for the Manna Food Project. They exceeded their goal of 10,000 meals during this annual event.
