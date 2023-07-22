Horse shows benefit charities
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows is aiming to donate all general admission ticket sales from competitions at Flintfields Horse Park to local nonprofits. Interlochen Center for the Arts benefits from the $77,300 Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel Grand Prix on Sunday.
Other charity partners include Cherryland Humane Society on July 29, Little Traverse Bay Humane Society on July 30 and Grass River Natural Area and Paddle Antrim on Aug. 4. View the full schedule and find tickets via traversecityhorseshows.com.
Author event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library is hosting author Suzanne Woods Fisher at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
She presents on the history of ice cream and her latest book “The Secret to Happiness.” Register at tadl.org/icecream.
Grow Benzie fundraiser
ELBERTA — Grow Benzie is hosting its Benzie Bayou: Blues and Zydeco Fundraiser from 4-11 p.m. Friday at the Elberta Amphitheater, 1120 Furnace St. Bring blankets and chairs and listen to music throughout the day. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
Admission is $30 per adult, $10 per youth ages 13-18 until midnight Wednesday. Pay $35 at the door. Questions: 231-882-9510; info@growbenzie.org.
Kids cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — The free Kids Can Cook class begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at Interlochen Public Library. Ages 5-12 can participate. Sign up by calling 231-276-6767.
‘Joy to the Music’
NORTHPORT — Interlochen Arts Camp summer students and faculty will perform “Joy to the Music” at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Ridge at Verterra.
The concert features woodwind, brass and string performances.
Tickets are $100 each, with proceeds supporting the Leland Women’s Civic Club scholarship fund. Price includes a glass of wine and charcuterie. Purchase at Eventbrite.com.
Cookie social
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails will host Courtesy and Cookies at the Caboose from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 at the yellow caboose on the Leelanau Trail.
Learn about trail safety and get a cookie. Cherry Capital Cycling Club hands out free bike bells, water and other items.
‘Buy the Runway’ Gala
CEDAR — Leelanau Christian Neighbors is presenting the “Buy the Runway” Gala from 5-7 p.m. July 30 at French Valley Vineyard.
Tickets are $75 per person. Reservations: 231-994-2271; info@LeelanauChristianNeighbors.org
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library is continuing its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content. Questions: iplcookbook@gmail.com.
Meat raffle
ELK RAPIDS — Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church is offering a beef and hog raffle this summer.
The first prize is a quarter of a processed, packaged, frozen cow. Second and third prizes are a half frozen, processed and packaged hog. The drawing occurs Aug. 13 after the 10 a.m. church service. Tickets are $10, with proceeds going toward building a new church. Purchase tickets by contacting johnmmischel@gmail.com.
Fundraiser tix on sale
LELAND — 5Loaves2Fish is hosting its second annual “Big Change Equals Big Change” at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at Main Street Gallery.
Geno and the Big Change Band perform. Hot dogs and brats, salads, cupcakes, beer and wine are available. Event tickets are $100 each at https://tinyurl.com/yej6ztyh.
