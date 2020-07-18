Dinner to go
TRAVERSE CITY — VFW Auxiliary President Vicki Luckey prepares and serves Sunday meals to go from 3-5 p.m. at 3400 Veterans Dr. The July 19 event features fried chicken, potato salad or macaroni and cheese, sweet corn and apple dumplings. Price is $8. Reservations not needed.
Coffee with senator
CADILLAC — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, meets residents of the 35th District at 11 a.m. July 20 at Kenwood Heritage Park. Attendees can express opinions and concerns about state government or ask for help with a state issue. Social distancing and face masks are required. Call 855-347-8035.
Pie kits
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pie Company offers make-and-bake kits for families. Pick up a 6- or 9-inch cherry crumb or apple crumb pie from any shop.
Can drive
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Boy Scout Troop 76 is collecting returnable cans. Call or text Tim at 231-350-9304 for pickup.
Lunch served
TRAVERSE CITY — Fuel Your Tomorrow Health Foods is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Seating and delivery through DoorDash are available. Contact: 231-735-8956.
Library fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company plans to donate $1 to the Elk Rapids Public Library for every Local’s Light purchased at the pull barn. The donation program goes through October.
Donations needed
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Community Cupboard seeks items including canned tuna, juice, soup, jam, macaroni and cheese and canned fruits and vegetables. The cupboard could also use feminine hygiene products and toilet paper. Drop off at the box outside First Presbyterian Church, 404 Spruce St. Mail donations to P.O. Box 572 in Elk Rapids, MI 49629. Call 231-445-8239 with questions.
Supply drive set
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union hosts a supply drive for the Women’s Resource Center in July. Needed items include canned or boxed food, baby wipes, linens and bedding, personal care products, cleaning supplies and more. Drop off donations at the South Airport or East Front Street branches, or order from the center’s Amazon wish list.
Beer released
ELK RAPIDS — Superfluid Supply Co., a part of Short’s Brewing Company, recently released Arcadia Brewing Company’s Whitsun. The wheat ale is brewed with coriander, orange peel and honey. It will be available throughout the year at Michigan stores.
Food assistance
LANSING — Michigan families can receive additional food assistance through July, according to a recent announcement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Eligible households will see the addition on their Bridge Card by July 30. The maximum benefit amount is $194 for an individual, $355 for two people, $509 for three, $646 for four, $768 for five, $921 for six, $1,018 for seven and $1,164 for eight people. Contact: 888-678-8914.
Food bank donation
LANSING — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission directed a $10,000 donation from the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association to Food Bank Council of Michigan. Funds will help FBCM’s regional members, distributors and warehouses provide millions of pounds of vegetables, fruits and other groceries to more than 3,000 Michigan agencies, including pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens and Head Start programs.
