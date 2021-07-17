Free documentary
GLEN ARBOR — View the documentary “Gather” from July 19 to Aug. 14 through the Glen Arbor Arts Center website. The 2020 film follows the Native American movement to reclaim their identities through food.
Comedy auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — “Escanaba in Da Moonlight” auditions begin at 6:30 p.m. July 19-20 at Old Town Playhouse. Available roles: one woman and five men. Performances are Sept. 9-12, 16-19 and 23-25. Contact: office@oldtownplayhouse.com.
Coffee fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Grounds supports Norte with its Coast blend this summer. Purchase a bag and $5 goes to youth bike programs. Find the beans at Higher Grounds in Traverse City or online.
Dance show canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — JazzNorth will no longer perform July 20 at Old Town Playhouse. The Theatre Under the Tent dance resumes at 7 p.m. July 27. Admission is free.
BACN services
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Christian Neighbors recently reopened for visitors. The building, 2804 Benzie Highway, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday. The drive-up food pantry continues. Clothing donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Blues duo performs
FRANKFORT — Mulebone continues its Michigan tour at 7 p.m. July 20 at Stormcloud Brewing Company. The blues duo features multi-instrumentalist John Ragusa and roots musician Hugh Pool.
Summer art fair
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Woman’s Club hosts its 50th annual juried Art Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 21 at Glen Arbor Township Hall.
Artists present their one-of-a kind pieces, including pottery, painting, textiles, woodworking and jewelry. A raffle and lunch are for purchase. Proceeds support scholarships for Glen Lake High School students. glenlakewomansclub.org.
Summer concerts set
LAKE LEELANAU — Aurora Cellars continues its Summer Nights Series from 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 18. Roots and blues musician Blair Miller performs July 21; singer-songwriter duo Sam and Bill play July 28. Bring a picnic, if desired.
Jazz, funk performanceTRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Theatre Under the Tent continues at 7 p.m. July 21. The jazz and funk concert features mandolin player Don Julin, slide guitarist Joe Wilson, keyboardist Jeff Haas, bassist Jack Dryden and drummer Randy Marsh.
Tickets are $13 for youth, $20 for adults. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Barbecue meals
ELLSWORTH — Homemade barbecue meals and hard cider are served from 5-8 p.m. July 22 and 29 at Royal Farms. Food is first come, first served. Outdoor seating available.
Dinner and a show
PETOSKEY — Opera singers Laura Osgood Brown and Keith Brown perform and dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. July 22 at Rudbeckia Winery. The meal is Italian themed. Tickets are $100. Reserve seats at MyNorthTickets.com.
Book club meeting
INTERLOCHEN — The First Draft Book Club meets at 6 p.m. July 22 at Hofbrau Steakhouse and American Grille. Discuss “The Bear” by Andrew Krivak. Use a library card to download the free audiobook at HooplaDigital.com.
Youth football sign-up
TRAVERSE CITY — TC Youth Football registration is due July 31. Sign up and more details at tcyouthfootball.org.
