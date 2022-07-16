Tea time
BELLAIRE — The Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention is July 17 at Shanty Creek Resort. Table viewing opens at 11:30 a.m. Lunch and a program begin at noon.
Missions Week
TRAVERSE CITY — Freedom Builders Missions hosts Missions Week from July 18-23. Fellowship, prayer and orientation begins at 6 p.m. July 18 at First Christian Church.
Volunteers meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the church. Work on a community project until around 3 p.m. A picnic and worship begins at 4 p.m. July 23.
Email skip@fbmissions.org to sign up. Learn more at fbmissions.org.
Brewers meet
THOMPSONVILLE — Northern Michigan Homebrewers Guild meets at 6 p.m. July 18 at Iron Fish Distillery. The public is welcome to the meeting and tour.
Contact: 231-392-4421. nmhomebrewers.org
Coffee with a Cop
TRAVERSE CITY — Coffee with a Cop goes from 9-10:30 a.m. July 20 at Grand Traverse Pie Company, 101 N. Park Street.
Officers from Traverse City Police Department, Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police plan to chat with residents.
Author conversation
ELK RAPIDS — Friends of the Elk Rapids District Library presents “Wine, Wade and (Mostly) Women” at 6:30 p.m. July 20 at Elk Rapids Marina Harbor Pavilion.
Author Wade Rouse discusses his novels, which he writes as his grandmother Viola Shipman. Tickets are $15 per person, and include a glass of wine. Proceeds go to the library’s summer reading program.
Purchase at tinyurl.com/violashipman.
History celebration
FIFE LAKE — Historian Craig Bridson presents a visual history of Fife Lake at 7 p.m. July 20 at the American Legion Post 219.
Fife Lake String Band performs, and cake and refreshments are available to celebrate Fife Lake’s 150 years.
Resort concert
LAKE LEELANAU — Lyrics ‘Round the Lake begins at 7:30 p.m. July 20 at Fountain Point Resort. Performers include Spin Doctors lead singer Chris Barron, folk-rock songwriter Shawn Mullins and indie-rock musician Steve Poltz.
Guests may bring beverages, blankets and lawn chairs. Space is limited. Admission is $75 per person via mynorthtickets.com.
Private dinners
SUTTONS BAY — Table Four2 returns at 1 and 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Mawby through August. Two people can enjoy four wines and four food pairings for $100.
Reserve a spot at exploretock.com/mawby.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content.
Café reopens
SUTTONS BAY — Hearth and Vine Café at Black Star Farms is open for the season. The café closed last season because of COVID-19-related challenges.
Food and wine are served from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.
Short’s party
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company offers Short’s Fest 2022 from 5-11 p.m. Aug. 6 at the production facility. Pre-party tickets are $65 and include six tokens and entry at 4 p.m. Purchase via Eventbrite.com.
Questions: shortsfest@shortsbrewing.com.
