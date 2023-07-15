Spring roll pop-up
TRAVERSE CITY — Roll Model presents its vegan spring rolls Thursdays starting at noon at Left Foot Charley. Learn more about the spring roll and rice bowl business at rollmodelfood.com.
Yoga in the vineyard
CEDAR — Vinyasa yoga occurs from 10-11:15 a.m. July 17, 24 and 31 at French Valley Vineyard.
Sign up through the “Community Class Registration” tab at www.stillnessandstrengthyoga.com.
Line 5 webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — For Love of Water and Oil and Water Don’t Mix host the webinar “The Strait Story: Enbridge Line 5 and its Trespass on State Waters and Indigenous Lands” at noon July 19.
Register for free at forloveofwater.org/line5.
Mocktail class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana offers the “Making Marvelous Summer Mocktails” session from 6-8:30 p.m. July 19 at Oryana West.
Cost is $40 for Oryana owners, $45 for others. Sign up through Eventbrite.com or call 231-947-0191.
Winery dinner
LAKE LEELANAU — Dinner in the Vines is served at 6:30 p.m. July 19 at 45 North Vineyard and Winery.
Admission is $110 via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-271-1188.
Plant symposium
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association presents the “Great Lakes, Great Plants Symposium” July 20-22 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
Activities include landscape tours, a talk by Jack Barnwell and more. Weekend admission is $229 for MNLA members, $450 for others. Price includes lunch each day. Single day admission is available. Register via nmnla.org/plantsymposium.
Online berries course
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State University Extension offers the Preserving MI Harvest program at 1 or 6 p.m. July 20.
The free online session covers preserving summer berries for jam and jelly. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/ap3byba7.
Music event
KEWADIN — Waterfire Vineyards hosts WireFire Unplugged at 5 p.m. July 20.
Ken Wilson and his wife Debbie perform. Cutler’s Creations and Catering serves food.
Classical music event
INTERLOCHEN — The Summer Fun Series continues with the Sound Garden Project at 6 p.m. July 20 at Interlochen Public Library. The free classical music event features PULSE, Fivemind Reeds and the Blue Saxophone Quartet. Refreshments are provided by Friends of Interlochen Public Library.
Park concert
ELK RAPIDS — A concert starts at 7 p.m. July 20 at Elk Rapids Day Park. Seth Bernard and Mark Lavengood perform.
Joshua Davis performs July 27. Bring chairs and refreshments, if desired. Donations go to Art Rapids.
Weekly farm market
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce presents the 2023 Downtown Petoskey Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.
The market runs through Sept. 29 on Howard Street, between Mitchell and Michigan streets. Kids’ activities are available July 21, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8.
The market participates with SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project FRESH and Senior Project FRESH.
Brunch benefit
WILLIAMSBURG — Brunch at the Barre is served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22 at Townline Ciderworks.
Live music is available. Donations go to Northwest Michigan Ballet Theatre.
Winery run
CEDAR — The French Valley Wine Run 5K starts at 9 a.m. July 23 at French Valley Vineyard.
Adult entry includes a T-shirt, wine glass and a wine pour. All ages can register via RunSignup.com.
Norte donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Silver Spruce Brewing donated $1 from each Ryed, a pale ale, sold in May to Norte. The brewery provided $500 to the youth cycling organization. This is the fifth year for this fundraiser.
