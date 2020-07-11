Breakfast served
TRAVERSE CITY — Cafe Lobdell’s is open 7-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays in July at the Great Lakes Culinary Institute. Menu features coffee drinks and pastries made by bakery students. Seating is limited, but takeout is also available. Reservations not needed. Visitors must wear face masks. Contact: 231-995-3120.
Winery tours
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms offers its Estate and Wine Tour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through September. Private groups get a guided walking tour around the property, which includes the barn, vineyard and wine cave. Learn the history of the estate and end the tour with a flight of three wines. A souvenir glass is included. Tickets are $75 for two people, $100 for three or four and $125 for five or six. Contact: 231-944-1270.
Virtual event
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency Homeownership and Financial Empowerment Center presents a virtual coffee hour at 8 a.m. July 15. Lenders, realtors, inspectors and others attend the NeighborWorks event through Zoom. Registration: 231-346-2141.
Class luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City High School Class of 1955 meets for lunch at noon July 15 at the Elks Lodge, 625 Bay St.
Outdoor dinner
ELLSWORTH — A Thursday night dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. July 16 at Tapawingo. Enjoy assorted individual handmade pizza with a salad and an ice cream sandwich. Tickets are $35. Reservations: 231-588-1000.
Italian eatery opens
TRAVERSE CITY — The owners of Mama Lu’s taco shop recently opened the Flying Noodle at 136 E. Front St. Menu items include pizza, salads, alcoholic beverages and various noodle and sauce pairings. Carryout is available. Reservations are not accepted. Contact: 231-252-4725.
Canned cider out
CEDAR — Bel Lago Winery offers two limited-edition ciders in a can this summer: the Lakeside Hard Cider and Cherry Hard Cider. Both are made with apples from the Leelanau Peninsula. Grab-and-go cans are available for purchase at the tasting room. The winery is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Seating is limited. Call 231-228-4800 to arrange a pickup or local delivery.
Beers available
TRAVERSE CITY — North Peak offers its Tropical Diabolical Fruit IPA and Archangel this summer. Diabolical is made with passion fruit, pineapple, guava, tangerine and sweet orange peel and various hops. Archangel is a wheat ale brewed with tart cherries. Both beers are available in six packs.
Fruit picking
TRAVERSE CITY — Several northern Michigan U-Pick farms are open for business this summer. Hours and available products vary by location.
Options include:
- Various berries, Saskatoons, rhubarb and currants at Putney’s U-Pick Berries in Benzonia
- Cherries, raspberries, apples, peaches and nectarines at King Orchards in Central Lake
- Cherries, strawberries and apples at Friske Orchards in Ellsworth
- Sweet cherries at Hallstedt Homestead in Northport
- Red and white grapes at Grey Hare Inn in Traverse City
- Various berries and sweet cherries at Guntzviller’s Berry and Vegetable Farm in Williamsburg
