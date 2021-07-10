Chef conversation
GLEN ARBOR — Chef and author Nancy Krcek Allen talks about her book “Discovering Global Cuisines” at 11 a.m. July 10 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. This program is part of the center’s exhibition “Food Is Art/Art Is Food.” View the works through Aug. 19.
Music at winery
CEDAR — Bel Lago Winery presents concerts and a pizza and wine special every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.
These artists play from 3-6 p.m. on weekends: The Duges July 10 and 25, Kyle White July 11, Larry Perkins July 17 and The Truetones July 18 and 24.
Salute to Heroes
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra presents Salute to Heroes at 4 p.m. July 11 at Benzie Central High School. The featured performer is Jim Bekkering on the trumpet. Suggested donation: $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. This event is supported by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Summer camp
TRAVERSE CITY — Challenge Island Northwest Michigan offers the Camp C.S.I.- Camp STEAM Investigators July 12-16 at Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden. First through sixth graders may attend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $170. Contact: rallen@challenge-island.com; 231-633-4955.
Garden tour
ELK RAPIDS — The 2021 Elk Rapids Garden Walk is set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 13. “Preserving the Blue: Celebrate Gardening” features six area gardens.
Tickets are $12 via Eventbrite.com or at Barker Creek Nursery, Garden Goods, Mullaly’s 128, Pine Hill Nursery and Village Market. Pay $15 at the event. This is a fundraiser for the Elk Rapids Garden Club.
Class luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 15 at the Elks Lodge. All area alumni are welcome.
TART fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts its Tour de TART fundraiser July 16 from 4-10 p.m. Cyclists of all ages may ride from Darrow Park to North Park in Suttons Bay. Enjoy dinner catered by Fiddleheads, a DJ and other activities. Afterward, a bus takes participants back to TC.
Entry is $20 for kids under 12; $40 for adults. Register until July 15 at traversetrails.org.
WWII presentation
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Society presents a free Zoom event with Monroe County Museum Exhibit Coordinator Gerald Wykes at 7 p.m. July 15. Wykes speaks on how Petoskey became a center for processing milkweed during World War II. Registration: 231-347-2620
Wine tours
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms offers the Estate and Wine Tour July 16, 19, 26 and 30. Enjoy a guided walk through the property and taste wine and spirits. Tickets are $35 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-944-1270.
Donation to charities
TRAVERSE CITY — The Good Bowl recently collected more than $8,000 for charities from April through June. Customers chose a local, national or global organization to receive $1 from their signature bowl purchases.
Quarter two recipients: $5,568 to Title Track; $1,664 for Stop AAPI; and $925 to NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
The donation program supports Generations Ahead (local program), The Trevor Project (national) and Environmental Defense Fund (global) from July through September.
