Vineyard tours
SUTTONS BAY — Mawby offers guided vineyard tours at 2 p.m. Sundays in July and August.
Cost is $25 per person and includes four wine samples. Reserve a spot at exploretock.com/mawby.
Summer Clubhouse
TRAVERSE CITY — The Summer Clubhouse is open from 10 a.m. to noon July 12, 19 and 26 at Traverse Area District Library.
Visit Youth Services for games, a craft kit, snacks and more.
Water safety event
WILLIAMSBURG — Grand Traverse County 4-H Youth Leader’s Association hosts a free public water safety event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12 at Bayside Park.
SAFE Kids North Shore, the America’s Boating Club- Grand Traverse Bay and the Traverse City Air Station give presentations. Questions: 231-922-4825.
Wine tasting event
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms hosts the “Top-Tier Wine Tasting” at noon and 2 p.m. July 12 and 14. Menu includes five local wines alongside a charcuterie box.
Tickets are $37 for wine and snacks, or $25 for wine only. Contact: 231-944-1270.
Bike ride
TRAVERSE CITY — Families may begin the Tour de TART from 4-6:30 p.m. July 15. Start at Darrow Park and stop for food twice along the 17-mile bike ride on the Leelanau Trail.
Buses transport participants back to Traverse City.
Entry is $40 for adults, $20 for kids until July 14 at events.bytepro.net.
Register to volunteer at https://bit.ly/3QpulXc.
Book discussion
ALDEN — Alden District Library’s Books ‘n Brie Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. July 14 at Helena Township Community Center. Snacks and beverages are available while discussing “The Accidental President” by A.J. Baime.
Weekly bike ride
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Cycling hosts the “Muffin Ride” at 9 a.m. every Friday. Meet in the parking lot behind the Subway on M22 and ride to Suttons Bay and back. The route includes a coffee and bakery stop.
Rides continue through October. cherrycapitalcyclingclub.org
Back to School Shoes
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation seeks donations for its Back to School Shoes program until the end of July. Items go to families in northern Michigan.
The foundation collects tennis shoes (size 5T through adult 14), socks (toddler size 12-13 through youth six) and school supplies like backpacks and lunch boxes. Drop off items at 826 Hastings St.
Starry Night Gala
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association hosts the Starry Night Gala fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Ridge at Verterra. The evening includes dinner, music and a cash bar.
Cost is $75, with proceeds going to the NAA clay studio. Register at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-386-1113.
Center receives award
BELLAIRE — Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology received $50,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center.
The award launches the Carbon Farming Planning Cohorts program, which aims to help farmers adapt to climate changes by supporting planning, funding and carbon farming practices in northwest Michigan.
The peer-to-peer cohorts will examine environmental practices, sustainability and stewardship on area farms. crosshatch.org
