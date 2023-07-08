Yoga by the Bay
SUTTONS BAY — Two K Farms offers Yoga by the Bay at 11 a.m. July 9 and 23. A glass of cider or wine is included after the yoga session. Admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — The Health and Wellness: Summer Sizzles Cooking Class goes from 3:30-5 p.m. July 10 at Interlochen Public Library. Space is limited. Register for free at interlochenpubliclibrary.org or call 231-276-6767.
Quartet show
KALEVA — Peter “Madcat” Ruth and the C.A.R.Ma Quartet perform at 7 p.m. July 12 at Northern Natural Cider House and Winery.
Admission is $20 at mynorthtickets.com.
Reading session
BELLAIRE — Ages 16 and older can join the Silent Book Club at 8 a.m. July 13 at Bellaire Public Library. Select a text, read and drink coffee.
Stories for kids
BELLAIRE — Storytime begins at 10 a.m. July 13 at Bellaire Public Library. Crafts, games and snacks are included. Registration: 231-533-8814.
Garden tour
TRAVERSE CITY — A Farm Club garden tour starts at 11 a.m. July 13. Meet by the outdoor bar.
Admission is $15 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-252-3079.
Kids cooking
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts the free Kids Can Cook class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 13. Ages 5-12 can learn about nutrition, seasonal ingredients, reading food labels and meal planning. Registration is required by calling 231-276-6767.
Book discussion
ALDEN — Books ‘n Brie Book Club gathers at 3:30 p.m. July 13 at Helena Township Community Center.
Discuss “The Elephant’s Journey” by Jose Saramago. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Pizza dinner
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library offers a free pizza dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. July 13 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome.
Wine pairing dinner
NORTHPORT — The Vintners Pairing Dinner with Chef Don Yamauchi begins at 6 p.m. July 13 at Willowbrook Mill.
The five-course dinner with wine pairings is $145 each at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-534-2142.
Illustration event
INTERLOCHEN — Comic illustrator Jerry DeClaire provides a drawing demonstration at 6 p.m. July 13 as part of the Summer Fun Series at Interlochen Public Library.
Friends of Interlochen Public Library offers refreshments.
Winery festival
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars hosts its first Summer Blues Fest from 3-9:30 p.m. July 15.
Keith Scott Blues and Crosscut Kings perform. Food trucks offer brats, barbecue, tacos and more. Admission is $15 and does not include food and drinks.
Tea fundraiser
BELLAIRE — Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention’s High Tea Luncheon starts at noon July 16 at Shanty Creek Resort.
Cost is $50 per person or $400 per table. Purchase seats online or call 248-240-3779.
Meat raffle
ELK RAPIDS — Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church hosts a beef and hog raffle this summer.
The first prize is a quarter of a processed, packaged, frozen cow. Second and third prizes are a half frozen, processed and packaged hog.
The drawing occurs Aug. 13 after the 10 a.m. church service. Tickets are $10, with proceeds going toward building a new church. Purchase tickets by contacting johnmmischel@gmail.com.
