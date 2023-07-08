Yoga by the Bay

SUTTONS BAY — Two K Farms offers Yoga by the Bay at 11 a.m. July 9 and 23. A glass of cider or wine is included after the yoga session. Admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com.

Cooking class

INTERLOCHEN — The Health and Wellness: Summer Sizzles Cooking Class goes from 3:30-5 p.m. July 10 at Interlochen Public Library. Space is limited. Register for free at interlochenpubliclibrary.org or call 231-276-6767.

Quartet show

KALEVA — Peter “Madcat” Ruth and the C.A.R.Ma Quartet perform at 7 p.m. July 12 at Northern Natural Cider House and Winery.

Admission is $20 at mynorthtickets.com.

Reading session

BELLAIRE — Ages 16 and older can join the Silent Book Club at 8 a.m. July 13 at Bellaire Public Library. Select a text, read and drink coffee.

Stories for kids

BELLAIRE — Storytime begins at 10 a.m. July 13 at Bellaire Public Library. Crafts, games and snacks are included. Registration: 231-533-8814.

Garden tour

TRAVERSE CITY — A Farm Club garden tour starts at 11 a.m. July 13. Meet by the outdoor bar.

Admission is $15 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-252-3079.

Kids cooking

INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts the free Kids Can Cook class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 13. Ages 5-12 can learn about nutrition, seasonal ingredients, reading food labels and meal planning. Registration is required by calling 231-276-6767.

Book discussion

ALDEN — Books ‘n Brie Book Club gathers at 3:30 p.m. July 13 at Helena Township Community Center.

Discuss “The Elephant’s Journey” by Jose Saramago. Sponsored by Alden District Library.

Pizza dinner

INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library offers a free pizza dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. July 13 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome.

Wine pairing dinner

NORTHPORT — The Vintners Pairing Dinner with Chef Don Yamauchi begins at 6 p.m. July 13 at Willowbrook Mill.

The five-course dinner with wine pairings is $145 each at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-534-2142.

Illustration event

INTERLOCHEN — Comic illustrator Jerry DeClaire provides a drawing demonstration at 6 p.m. July 13 as part of the Summer Fun Series at Interlochen Public Library.

Friends of Interlochen Public Library offers refreshments.

Winery festival

SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars hosts its first Summer Blues Fest from 3-9:30 p.m. July 15.

Keith Scott Blues and Crosscut Kings perform. Food trucks offer brats, barbecue, tacos and more. Admission is $15 and does not include food and drinks.

Tea fundraiser

BELLAIRE — Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention’s High Tea Luncheon starts at noon July 16 at Shanty Creek Resort.

Cost is $50 per person or $400 per table. Purchase seats online or call 248-240-3779.

Meat raffle

ELK RAPIDS — Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church hosts a beef and hog raffle this summer.

The first prize is a quarter of a processed, packaged, frozen cow. Second and third prizes are a half frozen, processed and packaged hog.

The drawing occurs Aug. 13 after the 10 a.m. church service. Tickets are $10, with proceeds going toward building a new church. Purchase tickets by contacting johnmmischel@gmail.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you