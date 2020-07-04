Weight workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — WW, previously Weight Watchers, resumes in-person workshops beginning July 6 at its studio, 2572 Crossing Circle. Get a personalized weigh in, learn about the WW program and purchase products. Drop-in from noon to 5 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Workshops start at noon Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Thursdays. Contact: 888-335-6746.
Weight loss seminar
TRAVERSE CITY — Dr. Ann Kuenker presents the Protein Weight Loss Program at 5:30 p.m. July 6 at the Vein Center. Learn about fat loss, naturally suppressing appetite and nutrition education. Samples available. The seminar is offered July 7 at Elk Rapids Skin & Laser Clinic and July 9 at Petoskey Weight Loss Clinic. Admission is free, but call 231-264-0700 to register.
Takeout available
ELK RAPIDS — The Anchor Station is open for carryout from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 151 River St. Menu items include hot dogs, Coney dogs, Frito dogs, nachos, barbecue pork sandwiches, salad, ice cream and donuts. Blackened whitefish or shrimp and jerk chicken are available to go from 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Cafe hours limited
KEWADIN — The Garden Cafe at Pine Hill near Torch Lake is open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The menu features garden fresh lunch, dinner and snack items, including pizzas and salads. Takeout and outdoor patio seats are available. Call 231-599-1131 to order or make a dine-in reservation.
Thursday night dinner
ELLSWORTH — A Thursday night dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. July 9 at Tapawingo. Enjoy salad, pasta with prosciutto and ricotta donuts. Tickets are $35. Reservations: 231-588-1000.
Music and morsels
ELK RAPIDS — Live music is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. every Saturday this summer at the Short’s Brewing Company pull barn, 211 Industrial Park Drive. Old Mission Eats Food Truck offers burgers daily from noon to 8 p.m.
Pancake benefit
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Yacht Club sponsors a pancake breakfast from 9-11:30 a.m. July 11 at Harbor Pavilion. Donations support Elk Rapids Fireman’s Association. Food is provided by the Village Market.
Print contest results
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival recently announced the 2020 National Cherry Festival Commemorative Print Competition results.
The winner is “Pop of Water Color” by Tristyn Klockziem, a high school student from Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District. Micheal Giovannangeli came in second with “Festival Beach.” Kaitlyn Zinn (“Retro Geometric Cherry”) and Dezerahe Tubbs (“Festival Fun”) tied for third place.
The print competition is open to students (fourth grade through college) in the five-county region. This contest awards more than $2,000 in scholarships annually. Pre-order 2020 National Cherry Festival prints at cherryfestival.org
Coffee benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Grounds Trading Co. offers the Coast variety, a coffee made with milk chocolate, brown sugar and white peach. Purchase a bag and $5 goes toward Norte, a local nonprofit dedicated to youth cycling, safe riding and active lifestyles. highergroundstrading.com.
Private dinners
SUTTONS BAY — The Inn at Black Star Farms offers private dinners for small groups at its winery on the Leelanau Peninsula. The meal is locally inspired and can include three to five courses paired with wines. Reservations: 231-944-1251.
New wines released
TRAVERSE CITY — Several Old Mission Peninsula wineries recently released new beverages: Black Star Farms presents the 2017 Arcturos Gruner, Bonobo Winery offers the 2019 Rose, Bowers Harbor releases the 2018 Riesling Block II, Brys Estate provides the 2018 Pinot Blanc Reserve, Chateau Grand Traverse supplies the 2017 Gamay Noir and Mari Vineyards offers the 2016 Prosperpina.
