Festival ice cream
TRAVERSE CITY — National Cherry Festival staff members recently selected “Cherry Traffic Jam” as the official ice cream of this year’s event.
Moomers Homemade Ice Cream created the vanilla ice cream with cherry jam and graham crackers. This flavor is available at Moomers or during the festival.
Hunger-relief program
TRAVERSE CITY — Customers can support local families by purchasing a $10 Simply Give card at Meijer. Each card is converted into a food-only gift card and given to a local pantry.
The Father Fred Foundation benefits from this program until July 3. Online shoppers may add Simply Give donation cards to their order.
Farm breakfast
KINGSLEY — A blueberry pancake breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to noon July 3 at Rainbow of Hope Farm.
Menu: ham, egg bake, biscuits with sausage gravy, breakfast beverages and cinnamon rolls. Adults eat for $10, kids for $7. Proceeds support residents’ activities.
Church ceremonies
SUTTONS BAY — First Evangelical Lutheran Church announces the installation and ordination of Colin Anderson as the pastor at 4 p.m. July 3.
Pastor Paul Schneider, from Holy Scripture Lutheran Church in Midland, is the officiant and Pastor David Thompson, of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Illinois, gives the sermon. Also participating in the service: Pastor Jacob Kempfert (Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Saginaw) as liturgist and Pastor Kyle Madson (Norseland and Norwegian Grove Lutheran Churches in Minnesota) as lector.
Ceremonies are followed by dinner for all members and guests.
Ice cream social
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Society hosts its ice cream social at 7 p.m. July 4 at the museum.
Enjoy water and desserts and tour the museum before the fireworks. Donations support the museum.
