Simply Give program
MANISTEE — The Meijer Simply Give program benefits Benzie Area Christian Neighbors through July 1.
Purchase a $10 Simply Give gift card at Meijer in Manistee, and the retailer will donate that $10 to BACN. Learn more at https://benziebacn.org/donate-to-bacn/simply-give/.
Call for abstractsLANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy seeks abstracts for the Great Lakes PFAS Summit, a virtual event from Dec. 5-7.
Topics must be related to PFAS, such as fish and wildlife, legislation, treatment technologies and others. Local, state and federal governments; environmental consultants; students and researchers; industries managing PFAS and community organizations may participate.
Abstracts are due July 2 via www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023-PFAS-Summit-Abstract-Submission. Questions: SanabriaN@Michigan.gov.
Orchestra concertTRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Symphony Orchestra performs patriotic music at 4 p.m. July 3 at Rotary Square, corner of Union and State streets.
Lawn seating is free, or purchase seats at traversesymphony.org/concerts-tickets. Box office: 231-947-7120.
Album release concertMAPLE CITY — Luke Woltanski and his studio band release an album at 6 p.m. July 3 at Broomstack Kitchen and Taphouse.
Seats are $10 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 269-370-2904.
Pizza party
INTERLOCHEN — The Summer Reading Program Pizza Party and Staff Day starts at 10:30 a.m. July 5 at Interlochen Public Library. Stories, songs and crafts are available for all ages.
Garden Party
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival presents the Garden Party from noon to 6 p.m. July 5 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
Free activities include guided tours, hike through the fairy houses, story book walk, photo opportunity, a hat judging contest and more.
Ticketed experiences include a native plant lecture, floral design demonstration, wagon ride, cherry treats and a plant. Adults pay $20; kids under 17 are $10 at cherryfestival.org.
Weekly live music
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars continues its free Friday Night Live series from 5:30-8:30 p.m. each week.
John and Rhett performs July 7. Other shows: Blair Miller on July 14, Brett Mitchell on July 21 and Clint Weaner on July 28.
Food handling classes
CHARLEVOIX — Health Department of Northwest Michigan offers the Always Food Safe Certified Food Manager training for staff of full-service restaurants.
Classes begin at 9 a.m. July 12 in Bellaire, Aug. 16 in Charlevoix and Sept. 12 in Gaylord. For more details, go to nwhealth.org or call 800-432-4121.
Café open
SUTTONS BAY — Bistro Polaris is open at Black Star Farms.
Mediterranean-style meals are available from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Sunday brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wine dinners start in July.
Reservations are accepted. Updates and more details are available at www.blackstarfarms.com/bistro-polaris/.
