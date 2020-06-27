Wine social
SUTTONS BAY — The “Wine Social ... Distancing” event goes from 4-7 p.m. June 27 at Shady Lane Cellars.
Local food is paired with wines, and tasting stations are spaced throughout the patio and grounds.
Wine glasses are $5 each. Tickets are $25 each. Call 231-947-8865 to purchase.
Yoga in the Vines
SUTTONS BAY — Outdoor yoga sessions kick off July 3 at area wineries.
Practice in the vineyard and then enjoy a glass of wine. Masks required in the tasting room.
Registration: 231-421-5737; yenyogafitness.com.
Upcoming classes:
- 7:30 a.m. Fridays in July and August at Mari Vineyards, $25
- 11 a.m. Sundays in July at Black Star Farms, $40
- 10 a.m. Sundays in August at Mari Vineyards, $40
- 10 a.m. Sundays in September at Bowers Harbor, $40
Arcadia brew returns
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company beverage brand Superfluid Supply Co. plans to bring Arcadia Brewing Co. products back to Michigan in early July.
The Whitsun — an unfiltered wheat ale brewed with coriander, orange peel and honey — will be available in 12-ounce cans and kegs.
Superfluid also includes Starcut Ciders and Beaches Hard Seltzer.
Teaching garden project set
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy students will help grow fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, microgreens, peppers and other produce this summer. Handpicked fruits and vegetables will be donated to the Redeemer Lutheran Church food pantry.
During the school year, half of the harvest will go to the church and the other half to Interlochen’s Stone Cafeteria. Awards from American Heart Association’s Teaching Gardens Network Grant Program and High Mowing allowed for the addition of two hoop houses to the R.B. Annis Botanical Lab and Community Garden on the Interlochen campus.
U-pick guidelines
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development highlights safety guidelines for the U-pick season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Farms should implement social distancing rules, provide personal protective equipment like gloves and face coverings and screen staff daily for symptoms.
Families may stay together.
Reunion called off
HONOR — The annual Honor all-school reunion will no longer take place Sept. 12.
The planning committee stated they want to prioritize the safety of the individuals who attend.
This is the first time in more than 40 years the event has been canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.