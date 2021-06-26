Ice cream social set at church
WILLIAMSBURG — A drive-through strawberry social goes from 3:30-7 p.m. June 26 at the United Methodist Church.
Enjoy fresh strawberries, homemade biscuits and Moomers Homemade Ice Cream. Donations are appreciated.
The church hosts its online auction through midnight June 30 at charityauction.bid/WUMC.
Proceeds support ministries and community programs.
Beer festival tickets available
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Brewers Guild presents the Michigan August Beer Festival- North from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Advanced tickets are $50; designated drivers pay $10. Entry is $55 at the gate. mibeer.com.
Kayaking Grass River
BELLAIRE — Adults may join a guided kayak experience from 9-11:30 a.m. June 28. Meet at Grass River Center.
Cost is $45 and includes kayak and life jacket. Registration: 231-350-9461; james@grassriver.org.
Cafe open
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s Great Lakes Culinary Institute operates Cafe Lobdell’s for the fourth consecutive summer from June 29 to Aug. 5.
Cafe Lobdell’s is the capstone course in GLCI’s one-year Baking Certificate program.
Culinary students make and serve coffee and pastries for dine in or takeout in Lobdell’s Teaching Restaurant from 7-11 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. nmc.edu/culinary.
Paddle for Pints
TRAVERSE CITY — Paddle for Pints occurs on select weekend days through Aug. 13. Meet at MiddleCoast Brewing and ride to Filling Station Microbrewery for check in, a beer and lunch.
The paddle trip launches from Hull Park. Stop at up to five breweries along the route.
Find tickets and available times via Eventbrite.com. Contact: info@paddleforpints.com.
Brew releases
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company presents its third quarter line up.
In July, customers can find Sticky Icky Icky, an American India Pale Ale with hops and grapefruit and melon flavors. Short’s Shandy is an American lager made with lemonade.
Sour Parade American Sour Ale is brewed with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and flaked rye.
Melt My Brain starts with a golden ale and is packed with coriander and juniper berries and lime. It is brewed with house-made tonic water.
August drinks include Controversiale, a seasonal American IPA featuring an earthy and pine aroma combined with grapefruit and hop marmalade.
The S’more stout is brewed with graham cracker, chocolate, marshmallow and smoked malt. Island Chomper is a punch-inspired brew made with pineapple, passion fruit, apple, orange, papaya, apricot and guava.
September brings the seasonal Pure Michigan Autumn IPA.
Brewed in partnership with Pure Michigan, this IPA is made with malt from Empire Malting Co, Great Lakes Malting Company and Valley View Farms and hops from MI Local Hops and Hop Alliance.
Other new brews: Partea, a sparkling beverage brewed with ambrosia tea; and Tribe Called Zest, a double IPA brewed with lemon, grapefruit, lime, tangerine and Seville orange zests.
