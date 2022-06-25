Chef demonstrations
TRAVERSE CITY — Taste the Local Difference and Downtown TC host a cooking demonstration June 25 at the Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market. A Chateau Chantal chef provides this demonstration. Visit www.localdifference.org/shfm2022/ for the full schedule.
Church barbecue
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church hosts a barbecue from 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 25.
Menu includes grilled chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, desserts and a beverage. Takeout is available. Donations are appreciated. Contact: 231-223-4393.
Interim pastor announced
TRAVERSE CITY — The Presbyterian Church of Traverse City welcomes Interim Senior Pastor Leslie Mott. Mott attended Princeton Theological Seminary and served most recently in New York. Mott leads worships along with Associate Pastor Jordan Starkenburg at 10 a.m. each Sunday. TCPresby.org
Yoga by the Bay
SUTTONS BAY — Two K Farms hosts Yoga by the Bay at 11 a.m. June 26 at the vineyard off M22. A glass of cider or wine is provided with each ticket.
Admission is $25 at mynorthtickets.com. Contact: 231-866-4265.
Vocalist performs
ALPENA — Mezzo-soprano Nina Fine presents “East Side Story” at 2 p.m. June 26 at Trinity Episcopal Church. This performance is a tribute to Bernstein and Sondheim. Local pianist Pam Barkel accompanies the vocalist.
Thunder Bay Arts and Temple Beth El organized the free concert.
Fishing and wine
KEWADIN — Jeff Andrews leads “Wine on the Fly” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 26 at WaterFire Vineyards.
Learn the basics of fly fishing and enjoy two glasses of wine with charcuterie. Admission is $125 at MyNorthTickets.com.
VBS registration
ELK RAPIDS — Vacation Bible School is set June 27 through July 1 at First Presbyterian Church. Preschool through fifth graders may attend from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
A picnic occurs Friday after the session. Adults are welcome to attend. Register at erfpc.org.
Mushroom presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District offers the “Mushrooms of the Month: July Wild-Edibles” at 6 p.m. June 28 via Zoom.
Learn about the ecology and identification of edible mushrooms as well as harvesting tips. Register at natureiscalling.org/events.
Summer salad course
INTERLOCHEN — The “Healthy Summer Salads” class goes from 5:30-7 p.m. June 29 at Interlochen Public Library.
This is part of the library’s Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Live series, funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Farm market
PETOSKEY — The Downtown Petoskey Farms Market occurs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 30 on Howard Street.
Market vendors participate in programs like Snap/Bridge card, Double Up Food Bucks, Senior and WIC Project Fresh and Prescription for Produce.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.