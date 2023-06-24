Café open
KEWADIN — The Garden Café serves food from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Pine Hill Nursery. Contact: 231-599-2824.
Car show
WILLIAMSBURG — Advance Auto Parts hosts a car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25 at 3939 M-72 East.
Classic cars and a fire truck are displayed. Hot dogs are provided. Questions: 231-715-3323.
Log Cabin Day
GLEN ARBOR — Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear celebrates Log Cabin Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25.
Learn about history at D.H. Day, Boekeloo Cabin, North Unity School, Kraitz Cabin and Shalda Cabin along the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Also, the Cottage Book Shop offers 10% off books on log cabins. More details: phsb.org/log-cabin-day.
Gravestone cleaning
INTERLOCHEN — Benzie Area Historical Society invites volunteers to clean gravestones at 2 p.m. June 25 at Inland Township Cemetery.
Bring a bucket, stiff natural brush, toothbrush, trowel, trash bag and a plastic or wooden scraper. More details: 231-882-5539.
Garden club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club meets at 11:30 a.m. June 27 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
Membership meeting and the program “Growing and Preserving Your Garlic” starts at 12:15 p.m. in the visitor’s center classroom.
RSVP: 231-645-3900 or 231-357-9811.
Yoga and ice cream
TRAVERSE CITY — Soul Happy Kids Yoga offers “SOULstice and Scoops” June 28-30 at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream.
Classes start at 8:30 a.m. for ages 3-6, 10 a.m. for ages 7-9 and 11:30 a.m. for ages 10-14. Cost is $25 per child and includes a yoga and mindfulness session and ice cream. Kids need a towel and water bottle.
Some ticket proceeds go to Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. Moomers also gives 10% of each order from June 28-30 to the organization.
Summer food program
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS Student Support Network provides free food weekly through its Sunshine Bus.
Bus schedule:
- Wednesdays — 12:30 p.m. at Traverse Heights Elementary and 2 p.m. behind Acme Township Hall
- Thursdays — 11:45 a.m. at Meadow Lane Mobile Home Park, 12:30 p.m. at Blair Elementary and 2 p.m. at Interlochen Plaza
- Fridays — 11:45 a.m. at King’s Court Mobile Home Park, 12:30 p.m. at Tradewinds Terrace Apartments and 2 p.m. at Silver Shores Manufactured Home Community
No service the week of July 4. The program continues until Sept. 1.
Kids’ cooking
INTERLOCHEN — Ages 5-12 can participate in the free “Kids Can Cook” class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 29 at Interlochen Public Library.
Classes are on the second and fourth Thursday of the month through Aug. 24. Call 231-276-6767 to sign up.
Musical event
INTERLOCHEN — The free Summer Fun Series: Rock ‘n’ Roll Time Machine begins at 6 p.m. June 29 at Interlochen Public Library. Friends of Interlochen Public Library serves refreshments.
Class reunion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1993 hosts its 30th anniversary from 7-11 p.m. July 15 at the Grand Traverse Yacht Club.
Classmates and partners may attend. Admission is $40 per person until June 30. Find tickets and more details at Trojansof1993.com.
Beer festival postponed
MANISTEE — Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Hops and Props craft beer festival will not occur this year.
The event usually occurs in September. Adults sample beer and wine while listening to music and viewing wooden boats in the channel.
An event chairperson is needed for 2024. To apply, contact the Manistee Downtown Development Authority at director@manisteedowntown.com.
