Gardening discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library and Green Thumb at Your Service present the Vegetable Gardening in Small Spaces event from 10-11:30 a.m. June 20 via Zoom. Registration: tadl.org/events.
Coffee with a senator
KALKASKA — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, hosts coffee hours at 9 a.m. June 22 at Chalker Park, 200 Laurel St. Residents of the 35th District are invited to express opinions and concerns or request help with a state issue. Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks and distance themselves from others. Contact: 855-347-8035.
Foodie Friday slated
LAKE LEELANAU — Foodie Friday is set from 4-8 p.m. June 26 at Blustone Vineyards. A local chef is invited to the kitchen to pair their cuisine with local wines. Events are scheduled every Friday through Labor Day. Call 231-256-0146.
Winery hosts programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal offers food and wine programs with new safety regulations to protect staff and guests. The Old Mission winery is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday this summer. Make a reservation online for glasses of wine or flights of three. Contact: 800-969-4009.
Upcoming events:
- Wine Dinners — Vineyard tour at 6 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday through June 27, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday July 1 through Aug. 31 and Wednesday to Friday in September and October, $89 each
- Patio Unplugged — Live music from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 24 on the east patio, free
- Jazz at Sunset — The Jeff Haas Trio concert from 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays July 2 through Aug. 29, free
- Sunday Summer Dinners — 5 p.m. vineyard tour and 5:30 p.m. dinner Sundays starting July 5, $69
Hunger walk set
PETOSKEY — Bay View Association hosts the annual Little Traverse CROP Hunger Walk on June 27. Participants are encouraged to walk when and where they choose this year. Donations support the Manna Food Project, Brother Dan’s Pantry and Harbor Springs Food Bank. Questions: webwalk@crophungerwalk.org
Grocery donation
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union recently donated 50 bags of groceries to supplement TCAPS’ weekly food distributions. Reusable totes contained peanut butter, pasta sauce, dry noodles, wheat bread, granola bars, sunglasses and pencils.
Village shops open
TRAVERSE CITY — The Mercato recently opened at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Customers should wear face masks, keep their distance from others and stay home if they feel sick. Groups of 10 or fewer may enter the buildings. Walking the grounds, trails and sidewalks is encouraged. The Mercato is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Other store hours:
- Earthen Ales — carryout from 2-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 3-8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday
- Left Foot Charley — noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday
- Pleasanton Bakery — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday
- Spanglish — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday
- Sugar2Salt — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday to Sunday
Make and Bake event
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival offers its Make and Bake in a virtual format, as the annual festival is canceled. Each family can pick up a 9-inch pie from Grand Traverse Pie Company from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 7-8. The live baking starts at 1 p.m. July 9. The video will be available to watch later. Registration is open at cherryfestival.org. Grand Traverse Pie Company will donate $5 to a local children’s advocacy center for the first 300 people who sign up.
