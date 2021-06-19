Beers and brats
THOMPSONVILLE — Enjoy beer and a brat Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 5 at Crystal Mountain. Pairings are available at the Beach House and the new Barr Park Bar, or get takeout from the Mountain Market. Cost is $13.50 for one brat, a 12-ounce beer, side of asparagus and chips.
Hunger relief program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation benefits from Simply Give donation cards purchased at Meijer through July 3. Meijer double matches cards purchased June 19. Add the $10 cards to an online, pickup or home delivery order.
Simply Give cards are converted to food-only gift cards for the foundation to use at Meijer.
Father’s Day breakfast
TRAVERSE CITY — VFW Cherryland Post 2780 provides a Father’s Day breakfast from 8-11 a.m. June 20. Menu includes sausage, bacon, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes and biscuits with sausage gravy. Free for fathers, $10 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and under.
Summer camps
TRAVERSE CITY — Blessings Preschool hosts summer camps starting June 21. Kids ages 2-8 can attend daily, weekly or all summer. Themed activities include STEM, water, fire safety and more. Cost is $40 per day or $175 per week, including breakfast and lunch. No camp July 12-16; last day is Sept. 2. Contact: 231-632-5865; amber@blessingspreschool.com.
Farm market class
INTERLOCHEN — The “Live Your Best Life Series: Farmers Markets” continues from 1:30-3 p.m. June 22 at Interlochen Public Library. MSU Extension instructors present about locally-grown seasonal produce, shopping at farmers markets and recipes. Space is limited. Funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation. Registration: jransom@tadl.org.
Book club gathers
INTERLOCHEN — First Draft Book Club members meet at 6 p.m. June 24 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi. Use a library card to download the free book or audio book at HooplaDigital.com.
Theater fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre hosts “Benefete” at 6 p.m. June 24 at Civic Center Park. The evening includes appetizers, drinks and live cabaret musical selections. Guests also get a first look at the 2021 summer season. Purchase tickets are MyNorthTickets.com.
Grant supports food delivery
LANSING — Food Bank Council of Michigan in partnership with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services received a $200,000 Feeding America Boundless Collaborations grant. Funds support a statewide grocery delivery program for older adults facing food insecurity.
During COVID-19, Michigan food banks delivered more than $1 million in food boxes to seniors. fbcmich.org
Books for students
LUDINGTON — PoWeR! Book Bags recently hosted a giveaway for elementary students at Mason County Central Schools, Ludington Public Schools, Ludington Area Catholic School, Covenant Christian School and Leta’s Daycare Center. Students selected four books and a story booklet to take home.
The Suttons Bay-based nonprofit partnered with inspiREading through the Great Start Collaborative and West Shore ESD. Scan the QR code inside each text for reading strategies by grade level.
This is possible through grants from the Community Foundation for Mason County, the Women Who Care of Mason County and donations from the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.