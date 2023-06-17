Strawberry Festival
ALDEN — The Alden Strawberry Festival goes from noon to 4 p.m. June 18 at Alden Depot. Strawberry shortcake is served.
Winery cookout
SUTTONS BAY — A Father’s Day cookout goes from noon to 5 p.m. June 18 at Shady Lane Cellars. Grilled brats are paired with the winery’s Gruner Veltliner for $18. Luke Woltanski performs from 2-5 p.m. Cigars are available to purchase.
MARSP meeting
LELAND — The Leelanau County chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel gathers at 7 p.m. June 21 at Leland High School Library.
MARSP Legislative Committee Co-Chair Chuck Abshagen discusses the recently passed Public Act 4, which relates to retirees’ benefits. Members should bring nonperishable items for local food pantries. RSVP by June 18 to 231-386-5618 or suzanne.landes@icloud.com.
Coffee Talks
ELK RAPIDS — Antrim County Veterans Affairs presents Coffee Talks at 9 a.m. June 19 at the DAM Shop at Elk Rapids Marina. The group meets at 8:30 a.m. June 21 at M88 Morning Grind in Bellaire. More details: 231-533-8499.
Juneteenth event
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails and Northern Michigan E3 present the Juneteenth Block Party from 5-8 p.m. June 19 at NMC Courtyard, between East Hall and the Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center. Children’s activities and food trucks are on site as well as music and speakers.
Dinner series begins
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Aonach Mor Twilight Dinner Series launches June 20-21 at North Peak at The Highlands.
Four courses are served outdoors. Other dates: July 1-3, 28-29 and Aug. 11-12. More details: www.highlandsharborsprings.com/dining/aonach-mor-twilight-dinner.
Solstice event
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library celebrates the summer solstice from 5-7 p.m. June 21.
Ice cream is served. Doc and Donna Probes provide Irish music. Bring a picnic dinner, if desired. Sponsored by Friends of Peninsula Community Library.
Publication release
TRAVERSE CITY — The Boardman Review’s Summer Issue Release Party starts at 6 p.m. June 21 at Jacob’s Farm. This includes readings and music in the barn.
Fashion Show Luncheon
ELK RAPIDS — The Fashion Show Luncheon goes from noon to 2 p.m. June 24 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church.
Admission is $20. Proceeds go to the new church building fund. Tickets: 517-974-3275.
Chicken dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church serves its chicken barbecue from 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 24.
Menu also includes potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, desserts and beverages. Donations are accepted. For takeout, call 231-223-4393.
Dinner theater
HARBOR SPRINGS — Young Americans Dinner Theatre celebrates its 45th year at The Highlands from June 24 through Aug. 26.
Youth price is $39 and adult seats are $129. Dinner and the Broadway-style show begins at 6:30 p.m. Get tickets at www.highlandsharborsprings.com/ya.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content. Questions: iplcookbook@gmail.com.
Class reunion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1968 reunion goes from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 30 at VFW Post 2780.
Appetizers are served. Cost is $35 per person.
RSVP to tro_glad@yahoo.com by Sept. 15. Learn more at 1968.freewebspace.com.
