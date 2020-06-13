Baking class
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers the class “Allergen-Free Baking: Tortillas, Muffins, Scones” at 6:30 p.m. June 15. Pay $15 for the virtual class or $25 to include a sampling platter. Pickup is from noon to 4 p.m. June 16. Registration is open at Eventbrite.com. Contact: 231-333-1331.
Water webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — For Love of Water (FLOW) and Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation host a webinar at 1 p.m. June 17 via Zoom. The topic is Nestle, which aims to take Michigan groundwater for its bottled water. Contact: info@flowforwater.org.
Mushroom dinner
PETOSKEY — Eric Bjorkman of Great Lakes Wine and Spirits presents the annual Morel Mushroom Wine Dinner June 19 at City Park Grill. The four-course meal costs $60 per person. Add a wine for $10 more. Reservations: 231-347-0101.
Pie company open
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pie Company recently opened its dining rooms and outdoor seating at the Park Street and Front Street locations. Carryout and curbside services are still available.
Pantries offer pickup
ELLSWORTH — Good Samaritan Food Pantry offers curbside pickup and a drive-thru to receive food and baby items. Call 231-588-2208 for utility or emergency assistance. The Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry accepts call-ahead ordering at 231-267-3002. Interested volunteers should call 231-492-6952.
Fundraisers canceled
CEDAR — The Ed & Irene Fleis Education Fund Board of Directors recently voted to remove the 2020 Spring Fling dinner and dance and golf outing from the calendar. These fundraisers usually occur every spring but were rescheduled for August because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The nonprofit fund provides scholarships annually for students from Leelanau County or with Leelanau County ancestry.
Market open
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce runs the Downtown Petoskey Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays on Howard Street. Shoppers are asked to wear masks. Online orders are due the Wednesday before each event. Food assistance benefits like SNAP are acceptable forms of payment.
Food assistance
LANSING — Michigan families can receive additional food assistance through June, according to a recent announcement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Eligible households will see the addition on their Bridge Card by June 30. The maximum benefit amount is $194 for an individual, $355 for two people, $509 for three, $646 for four, $768 for five, $921 for six, $1,018 for seven and $1,164 for eight people. Contact: 888-678-8914.
Meal distribution
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS plans to continue distributing meals through Aug. 31 at Silver Lake Elementary, Long Lake Elementary and Traverse Heights Elementary schools. The East Middle School location is closed. Families can pick up food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays.
Reunion postponed
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City High School Class of 1960 plans to delay its September reunion, rescheduling the event for Sept. 11, 2021. More information: 231-946-2195; mickey@telecomclassifiedads.com.
