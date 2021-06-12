Free summer meals
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS continues its free bulk meal distribution through summer. Meals are for children 18 or younger (or adults under 26 with disabilities).
In-person pickup is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 and June 18 at Central High School and West Middle School. Beginning June 21, meals are available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Service goes through Sept. 3.
Weekly Friday meal delivery begins June 18. This includes breakfast and lunch for seven days. Families must sign up no later than noon the Wednesday before the scheduled delivery. Requests after that will start receiving deliveries the following Friday. tcaps.net/menus.
Pig roast
ELLSWORTH — The 40th annual Ellsworth/Atwood Pig Roast is scheduled June 18-19. More details: ellsworthpigroast@gmail.com.
Father’s Day special
LAKE LEELANAU — Amoritas Vineyards staff presents Beef Jerky and Wine from June 18-20. Three glasses of wine are paired with three jerkies — provided by Deering’s Meat Market, Dockside and Maxbauer. Guests can vote for their favorites to enter a drawing for a gift certificate to the winning provider. Cost is $18 for the public, $8 for wine club members.
Dining series
THOMPSONVILLE — A farm-to-table dining series is June 18-19 at Thistle Pub and Grill, Crystal Mountain. Chefs work with local farms to build their three-course menu. Reservations are encouraged. Contact: 231-378-4777.
Picnic meal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Boathouse accepts preorders for the Father’s Day Picnic for Four. The meal includes potatoes, brioche buns, charcuterie, vegetables, beer, wine, strawberry rhubarb pie and Wagyu beef shank. Pickup is from noon to 3 p.m. June 19. Order: 231-223-4030.
Suds and Sun
TRAVERSE CITY — Suds and Sun is on from 1-6 p.m. June 19 at Jacob’s Farm. Area breweries provide drinks while musicians perform.
General admission is $50 and includes two drink tokens. VIP tickets are $75 and includes early admission, eight drink tokens and more. Additional tokens are available for purchase during the event.
Tasting menu
CEDAR — The Good Bowl offers Wine and Small Plates from 4-7 p.m. June 19 at Bel Lago Vineyards. The four-course meal includes tiger prawn chili lime ceviche, banh mi crostini, short ribs and a mango dessert. Tickets are $60 per person at Eventbrite.com.
Kombucha distribution expands
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. partners with 22 Meijer stores in Michigan through national distributor KeHE. Each store will feature five year-round flavors.
Find Cultured Kombucha beverages at Meijer stores in Acme, Traverse City, Alpena and Manistee.
Father’s Day brunch
PETOSKEY — “Bubbles + Brunch” is served at 11:30 a.m. June 20 at Palette Bistro. The menu includes charcuterie, goat cheese tart, steak and eggs and lemon sorbet. Cost is $50 per person. Reservations: 231-348-3321.
Festival box preorders
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival accepts preorders for its Cherry Festival in a Box until June 21. Packages include cherry salsa, cherry coffee, dried cherries, Grand Traverse Pie Company coupon, craft instructions for all ages, peanut butter, recipes, coloring book and more.
Curbside pickup ($60) goes from June 28 to July 2 at the festival office on Union Street. Shipping ($75) begins June 26.
