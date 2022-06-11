Foodie festival
LELAND — The Leland Wine and Food Festival returns June 11 at the Leland Lodge.
Sample local beer and wines from Leelanau Peninsula wineries. Food vendors and live music are available. Adults pay $30 at mynorthtickets.com, or $40 at the event. Tickets include a glass and two tasting tokens.
Chef demonstrations
TRAVERSE CITY — Taste the Local Difference and Downtown TC bring bi-weekly chef demonstrations to the Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market starting June 11. The first event features a spicy rhubarb chutney prepared by Maria Leggett from Grand Traverse Sauce Co. Full schedule: www.localdifference.org/shfm2022/.
Strawberry Social
WILLIAMSBURG — The annual Strawberry Social is served from 3:30-7 p.m. June 11 at the United Methodist Church.
Drive through or eat outside. Music and yard games are included. Admission is by donation. This event occurs with a silent auction. Bid until June 15 at https://charityauction.bid/WilliamsburgUMC.
Pride Puppy Pageant
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Humane Society hosts the Pride Puppy Pageant at 5:30 p.m. June 12 at SideTraxx Dance Bar.
The event includes a drag show and puppy pageant, food truck, music, dancing and more. Donations go to the humane society. Attendees may also donate pet supplies.
School personnel meet
LELAND — The Leelanau County Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel meets at 7 p.m. June 15 at Leland Public High School.
MARSP Executive Director Royce Humm discusses retirement and healthcare benefits. Members may bring nonperishable items for local food pantries.
RSVP by June 12 to suzanne.landes@icloud.com or 231-386-5618.
FOL meeting, lunch
ALDEN — Friends of the Library meets at 10 a.m. June 16 at Helena Township Community Center. A luncheon begins at noon at Johnny’s Torch Riviera in Rapid City. Alden Volunteers President Laury Stone is the guest speaker. RSVP by calling Alden District Library at 231-331-4318.
Bigs Social
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan hosts the Bigs Social from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 16 at Sorellina. Talk with Bigs team members and volunteer mentors and enjoy appetizers and beverages. RSVP to Krista.Goldman@bigsupnorth.com.
Solstice Festival
ELBERTA — Grow Benzie hosts the Summer Solstice Festival from 4-11:30 p.m. June 17 at Elberta Waterfront Park.
Activities include local music, beer garden, kids’ games, food trucks and nonprofit information. Fundraiser proceeds benefit Grow Benzie’s community center and Elberta’s Parks and Recreation department.
Bring blankets and chairs. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 13-18 and free for kids younger than 12. Email volunteer@growbenzie.org to get involved.
Hunger-relief program
TRAVERSE CITY — Customers can support local families by purchasing a $10 Simply Give card at Meijer. Each card is converted into a food-only gift card and given to a local food pantry.
The Father Fred Foundation benefits from this program until July 3. The grocery store plans to double match purchased cards June 18. Online shoppers may add Simply Give donation cards to their order.
Father’s Day meal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Boathouse Restaurant accepts orders for its Father’s Day Feast. Pickup is from noon to 3 p.m. June 18. Call 231-223-4030.
to order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.