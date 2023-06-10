Commuting event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Presbyterian Church hosts the “Blessing of the Bicycles” June 11 after the 10 a.m. worship service.
Attendees are encouraged to walk, scooter, skate or carpool to church and participate in a fellowship ride or garden walk after the blessing. A snack is provided. Questions: 231-946-5680.
Yoga by the Bay
SUTTONS BAY — Two K Farms offers Yoga by the Bay at 11 a.m. June 11 and 25.
A glass of cider or wine is included after the practice. Admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Pavilion dedication
LAKE ANN — Almira Historical Society invites the community to the Carmien Pavilion Dedication from 1-3 p.m. June 11 at the museum.
The pavilion was built for Albert “Dick” R. Carmien, who died in January 2020. Refreshments are served.
Book release, signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Dave Dempsey recently released “Great Lakes: Fact or Fake?”
Meet the author and get a signed book from 3-5 p.m. June 11 at Left Foot Charley. The paperback version is $16.95 in bookstores and at Amazon.com.
Memorial event
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts a memorial service for Doug Scofield from 4-8 p.m. June 11 at Timber Ridge. Scofield received the 2013 Jim Mudgett Trail Pioneer Award for helping develop skiing on the Vasa Pathway.
FOL meeting, lunch
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library gathers at 9:30 a.m. June 15 at Helena Township Community Center.
Lunch is served at 12:15 p.m. at the Pelican’s Nest at Shanty Creek Resort’s Chief Golf Course. Reservations are due June 13 to 231-331-4318.
Social gathering
ELK RAPIDS — The Watershed Center presents cocktails and conversation from 4-6 p.m. June 13 at the DAM Shop.
Talk with staff and others about the local organization.
Class gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Senior High School Class of 1958 meets at 11:30 a.m. June 14 at Sleder’s. The group gathers on the second Wednesday of each month.
RSVP: 231-946-7424.
Author talk
BELLAIRE — Micheline Maynard presents her book “Satisfaction Guaranteed: How Zingerman’s Built A Corner Deli into a Global Food Community” at 6 p.m. June 14 at Bellaire Public Library.
Deli snacks are provided. RSVP through the events calendar at bellairelibrary.org.
Thursday stories
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library’s Summer Reading Program includes “All Together Now” Storytime at 10 a.m. June 15, 22 and 29.
Stories, crafts, games and snacks are provided. Register for free at bellairelibrary.org.
Class luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 15 at the Elks Lodge. All class alumni are invited.
Art workshop
KEWADIN — Art & Connection leads a workshop from 1-3 p.m. June 15 at WaterFire Vineyards. Cost is $35 and includes oil pastels and a glass of wine. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/2tt69u35.
Simply Give program
MANISTEE — The Meijer Simply Give program benefits Benzie Area Christian Neighbors through July 1.
Meijer plans to donate $20 to BACN for each $10 Simply Give gift card purchased on June 17. Learn more at https://benziebacn.org/donate-to-bacn/simply-give/.
