Food banks receive funds
TRAVERSE CITY — Local MacDonald Garber Broadcasting radio stations collected $16,398 for three area food banks during the week of May 18.
Recipients are the Manna Food Project, the Father Fred Foundation and Feeding America Northwest Michigan.
Summer coffee talks
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan hosts the Parent Network Summer Zoom Coffee Talk Series.
The first event goes from 4-7 p.m. June 9. Other events: 7 p.m. June 17, July 22 and Aug. 19 or 4 p.m. July 14 and Aug. 11.
Email nicole@disabilitynetwork.net for meeting details.
Luncheon canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Retired School Personnel scrapped its June 10 luncheon.
The next event is scheduled at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Elks Lodge.
More information: 231-946-2863.
Festival called off
LELAND — The 35th annual Leland Wine & Food Festival is no longer scheduled for June 13 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Community donations
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company presents “Share the Light” this summer. Consumers may purchase the Local’s Light lager and upload their receipts to the brewery website.
Short’s plans to donate $1 to one of three charities for each proof of purchase: the National Restaurant Association Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, Feeding America and For Love of Water (FLOW).
Bag Hunger program
TRAVERSE CITY — Macy’s department store continues the Bag Hunger program.
Customers are invited to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar, donating the difference directly to a community food bank selected by the local store.
Donations for the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund are accepted online.
Farmers market called off
BENZONIA — Grow Benzie decided to cancel the 2020 farmers market, which normally occurs Mondays.
Instead, area residents can shop at the Elberta Community Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays. Questions: 231-882-9510.
Winery earns award
OMENA — Leelanau Cellars recently obtained a 2020 Silver Telly Award in the “Social Video Series: Products and Services” category.
The business was recognized for its campaign “Drink Up with Leelanau Cellars.”
Food assistance
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offers online shopping opportunities for families who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Recipients can use their EBT (Bridge) cards at Amazon.com and Walmart.com to purchase food items.
Curbside pickup is available at Walmart. Quarantine Care Kits are available for low and moderate income families who remain isolated during the COVID-19 outbreak. Food, hygiene and cleaning products, masks and home goods are provided.
Finally, MDHHS Aging and Adult Services Agency presents the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box, which gives older folks fresh fruit and vegetables weekly through local agencies on aging. More details: 800-677-1116.
